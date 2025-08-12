Sandra Bullock Was Told Not to ‘Like and Respect’ Actress

Taylor Swift Spills Title of New Album on Travis Kelce Podcast
SHOWGIRL SUMMER
Taylor Swift has launched her new album on boyfriend Travis Kelce’s football podcast New Heights. The Life of a Showgirl, Swift’s 12th album, was announced on X at 12:12 a.m. on Aug. 12, with a teaser clip from an interview with the singer. The release date has not been announced, but fans were able to pre-order the album on vinyl, cassette, and CD, with some reporting waits of up to an hour to make a purchase. Swift has, however, blurred the album’s cover art for a later reveal. Swifties went into meltdown over the surprise news and slipped quickly into detective mode to hunt for clues about the possible sound of the upcoming record. Spotify billboards were spotted in Nashville and New York promoting a new Swift playlist on the streaming platform titled “And, baby, that’s show business for you.” All the 22 songs are her previous collaborations with hitmakers Max Martin and Shellback, including “Style”, “New Romantics” and “Blank Space”, suggesting she may be making be working with them again on a straight-ahead pop record. Swift’s episode of New Heights is released on Wednesday. It will be the first time the singer has ever done a major interview with a romantic partner.