Savannah Guthrie Sends ‘Very Specific Message’ to Kidnappers

Today host Savannah Guthrie has issued a new plea in the search for her mother, Nancy.

In a video posted to Instagram on Monday, Guthrie said she has “a very specific message.” She told the camera, “It has been months since our mom was taken from us. Our family is in agony. We are in a nightmare that will not end. Nothing about our situation has changed. We have done our part. And we will never stop looking for her. We will always ache for her and feel that hole in our hearts.”

Savannah Guthrie poses alongside her mother, Nancy Guthrie, in Australia in 2015. Don Arnold/WireImage

Guthrie went on, addressing her mother’s kidnappers, “The world can be a cruel and unforgiving place, and I know that you have tried to do things the right way. So I’m asking you, begging you to do the right thing now. Make the right choice. Help us find her. Tell us where to look for her. I truly believe it is never too late to do the right thing.”

The host continued, pleading, “Help us bring this situation to an end.”

Notes are written on a photo of Nancy Guthrie during search for her. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The contents of the first Nancy Guthrie ransom note were revealed on Wednesday by journalist Briana Whitney, who read the note in an episode of the Crime Junkie podcast. “Hello, Savannah. We have your mother, Nancy,” she began. “She will be held for ransom, and once payment is received, she will be released unharmed,” the note said of the host’s 84-year-old mother, who’s been missing since February 1.

A sign pleads for the return of Nancy Guthrie shortly after her disappearance almost six months ago. Rebecca Noble/REUTERS

“If the payment is not received by the last deadline on Monday the 9th at 5 p.m., she will be killed,” the note also said. “Your mother is aware of this, and her life is in your hands... You will not be able to contact me from here on out... Do not play games. Law enforcement will not be able to help you.”

Law enforcement has questioned the note’s legitimacy.

Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona, on February 1. Blood and signs of forced entry were discovered at the home, authorities said. NBC/Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

Guthrie said in her video message on Monday, “For all of us, no matter where we’ve been and what we’ve done. I believe there is always a way home.”

She concluded, “Please make the right choice.”