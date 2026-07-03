Savannah Guthrie Shares Heartbreaking Update on Missing Mom

It has been more than 150 days since Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother, Nancy, went missing from her Arizona home on Feb. 1, 2026.

Footage of a masked man approaching the front door of the house is one of the only clues investigators have had to go on in the mysterious case that has yielded no answers for Guthrie’s suffering family.

A sign stands amid yellow flowers at the house of Nancy Guthrie. REUTERS/Rebecca Noble Rebecca Noble/REUTERS

In a statement on July 1, Savannah Guthrie told local Arizona news station KOLD News 13 that her family has not stopped searching for Nancy for even a moment.

“It is five months of agony and unending trauma for our family. There is not a moment that goes by that we aren’t actively trying to find our mom,” she said.

“We thank the people of Tucson for holding her in their hearts, as well as both the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Office for their tireless work on behalf of our family. Bring her home.”

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told KOLD News 13 they are still actively investigating the case, and are currently pursuing new leads around DNA evidence.

“Especially when you throw in genealogy—now, you’ve got... this may not be the bad guy, but this person might be the bad guy’s relative three times over,” Nanos said. “So that has to be broken down to see if this might be someone of interest to us.”

Meanwhile, the FBI has been investigating numerous reports of ransom notes that were sent to media outlets, including TMZ.

On Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said Los Angeles man Derrick Callella, 42, had pleaded guilty to two counts of harassment using a telecommunication device for sending fake ransom notes.

Callella faces a maximum sentence of two years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, or both. The guilty plea comes as claims emerged that none of the ransom notes sent to the family were genuine.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on Jan. 31 by her family. She is believed to have been taken in the early hours of Feb. 1.