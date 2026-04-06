‘Schitt’s Creek’ Creator Breaks Down Over Catherine O’Hara

Actor and filmmaker Dan Levy broke down in tears revisiting the town where Schitt’s Creek was filmed, two months after the death of his co-star, Catherine O’Hara.

The 42-year-old star, who co-created Schitt’s Creek with his father, Eugene Levy, broke down during an interview with CBS News Sunday Morning. Levy and CBS host Anthony Mason visited Goodwood, a Canadian town north of Toronto, where the beloved sitcom was filmed. Levy said it was his first visit since Schitt’s Creek ended.

The actor became visibly emotional when Mason asked about the possibility of a sequel or reboot. “No, not now,” he responded. “You can’t.” He also admitted that he had thought about it “before” O’Hara’s death.

Catherine O'Hara starred in "Schitt's Creek," alongside Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, and Annie Murphy. Pop TV

O’Hara, who played Moira Rose, Levy’s on-screen mother, died on Jan. 30, aged 71. The actress, who also appeared in Home Alone and Beetlejuice, won several accolades for her role as Moira, including an Emmy and a Golden Globe.

O’Hara was Eugene’s friend for more than 50 years. Paying tribute to the actress after her death, Levy nodded to his father’s friendship with O’Hara, describing her as “family before she ever played my family.”

When speaking about O’Hara with CBS, Levy shed a few tears. “It’s tough. I didn’t think that I’d have quite an emotional reaction.”

The cast of “Schitt’s Creek” became the first to win all four acting categories at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards.

“Just a lot of memories. A lot of memories with Catherine,” he said, his voice breaking. “It’s what you have to hold onto, the memories of it all.”

The actor also paid a lighthearted tribute to his co-star during the emotional interview. “Listen, for someone who was not on the internet, she knew how to meme,” he joked.

Levy appeared on CBS before the release of his new Netflix sitcom, Big Mistakes. He has won awards for directing, producing, and acting in Schitt’s Creek, which ran for six seasons from 2015 to 2020.

Dan Levy paid a heartfelt tribute to his on-screen mother, Catherine O'Hara. Robby Klein/Getty Images for IMDb

O’Hara, a Canadian-born actress, has been widely mourned by Hollywood. In a statement following her death, Eugene said, “Words seem inadequate to express the loss I feel today. I had the honor of knowing and working with the great Catherine O’Hara for over 50 years.”

“I cherished our working relationship, but most of all our friendship. And I will miss her,” the 79-year-old comedian wrote.

Other tributes came from co-stars and collaborators, including Pedro Pascal, who worked with the actress on HBO’s The Last of Us. “There is less light in my world, this lucky world that had you, will keep you, always,” Pascal wrote.

A tribute to Catherine O'Hara at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 1, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

The critically acclaimed actress won a posthumous award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her work in Seth Rogen’s The Studio. Rogen, who accepted the award on her behalf, delivered a heartfelt memorial for O’Hara on stage, calling her “genius” and “kind.”