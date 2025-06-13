Scott Wolf’s Estranged Wife Detained by Cops on Instagram Live

Kelley Wolf, the estranged wife of Party of Five actor Scott Wolf, appears to have been taken into police custody just days after splitting from her husband of 21 years.

In a since-deleted Instagram Live video posted on Friday, which showed only a black screen for all but the last few seconds, Wolf can be heard saying “Oh my God. Don’t. Oh my God, this is not happening,” during an encounter with police officers.

“This is shameful, gentlemen,” she can be heard saying in the video. “Look at this, look at this woman, this is shameful. Be ashamed, be ashamed of yourselves, gentlemen.”

Authorities meanwhile can be heard assuring her “You’re not going to jail—we’re going to get you some help,” to which Wolf, 48, responded, “I know what I’m doing, I’ve done this. This is my job.”

Officers told Wolf she had “made some comments to your dad and comments to people that are concerning,” so they “want to make sure you’re okay.”

Police then informed the mother-of-three that her phone was still recording, to which she apologized and said “I didn’t know” before asking them to turn the recording off. The last few seconds of the clip shows a brief flash of Wolf and two officers.

Kelley Wolf was detained by officers following what appears to be a wellness check. Instagram

The incident comes just days after Wolf announced her separation from Scott, 57, after more than two decades of marriage. In a statement released on June 10, she said the decision had been “a long, quiet journey for me—rooted in hope, patience, and care for our children.

“While I will not speak publicly about the details, I feel peace knowing that I’ve done everything I can to walk this path with integrity and compassion.”

Party of Five's Scott Wolf announced his split from Kelley earlier this week. Bob Riha Jr/Getty Images

Wolf called Scott “one of the best fathers I’ve ever known and one of the best partners a woman could have the privilege of sharing life with,” and said the couple still planned to raise their three children together.

Scott also addressed his separation in a statement shared with People on Wednesday, and said the decision was “the most difficult” of his life.