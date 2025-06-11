Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Elizabeth Hurley Celebrates 60 With ‘Birthday Suit’ Post
SIXTY AND STUNNING
Josephine Harvey 

Senior News Reporter

Updated 06.11.25 6:30AM EDT 
Published 06.11.25 3:28AM EDT 
Elizabeth Hurley
Elizabeth Hurley Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Elizabeth Hurley posed in her “birthday suit” on Tuesday as she celebrated 60 laps around the sun. The actress shared a nude snap of herself sitting in a field on Instagram, writing, “Happy birthday to me!” She continued: “This year has already been a wild ride; my 30th year of working with the Estée Lauder Companies, my 30th year as the Global Ambassador of the @esteelaudercompanies Breast Cancer Campaign, the 20th anniversary of @elizabethhurleybeach and… I’m in love.” Hurley revealed in April she’s in a relationship with country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, who posted on Tuesday: “Happy birthday to the love of my life.” He recently said of their relationship, “It’s been a long time since I’ve been this happy.” The couple met while shooting the 2022 film Christmas in Paradise, but didn’t reconnect until two years after the film wrapped. Hurley signed off her caption, “Feeling very blessed and grateful for having the best friends & family in the world ♥️ pic taken this afternoon… in my birthday suit xxx."

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2

90s Heartthrob Reveals He Is Divorcing Wife of 21 Years

PARTY OF ONE
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.11.25 11:00AM EDT 
Kelley Wolf and Scott Wolf.
Kelley Wolf and Scott Wolf. John Sciulli/WireImage for Harrison & Shriftm

Scott Wolf and his wife Kelley are calling it quits after 21 years of marriage. The Party of Five star, 57, described the split as the “most difficult decision” of his life and emphasized their shared dedication to their three children. “Our children have always been, and continue to be, the loves of our lives and our every priority, so I kindly ask for privacy at this time as we help guide them through this new chapter,” he told the New York Post in a statement. Kelley, 48, shared her own perspective in a heartfelt Instagram post, noting the decision had been a long time coming. “This has been a long, quiet journey for me—rooted in hope, patience, and care for our children,” she shared. “I feel peace knowing that I’ve done everything I can to walk this path with integrity and compassion.” She also praised Scott as “one of the best fathers I’ve ever known” and “one of the best partners a woman could have the privilege of sharing life with.” Scott earned heartthrob status in the ’90s with his starring role as Bailey Salinger on Party of Five. He met Kelley, an alum of MTV’s The Real World: New Orleans, in 2002, and the couple married in 2004. The pair shares three children, Jackson, 15, Miller, 12, and 11-year-old, Lucy. He currently stars as Dr. Richard Miller in the series, Doc. The split announcement comes just one week after their 21st wedding anniversary.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Need a Father’s Day Gift? These Next-Level Speakers and Earbuds Are Up to 40% Off Now
FOR RAD DADS
AD BY JBL
Updated 06.10.25 11:00AM EDT 
Published 06.10.25 12:00AM EDT 
A man and woman unloading a pickup truck at a beach. There is a portable speaker on the truck with the letters JBL on it.
JBL

Is there a harder person to shop for than dad? Every time you ask him what he wants, it’s “I don’t need anything.” These picks from JBL—well known for its outstanding earbuds, headphones, and speakers—are sure to prove him wrong. JBL is slashing prices by up to 40% on its most-popular products. This deal ends on 6/15, so add these to your cart now.

JBL Charge 6
Buy At JBL$200

Free Shipping

The Charge 6 is a complete reimagining of its popular predecessor. This compact Bluetooth speaker uses JBL’s latest AI Sound Boost technology which analyzes music in real time to reduce distortions and deliver impeccable audio performance. Dad can take the Charge 6 anywhere without worry—it’s waterproof, dust proof, and even doubles as a power bank to recharge his phone.

JBL Tour Pro 3
Buy At JBL$300

Free Shipping

JBL touts the Tour Pro 3 as its smartest wireless earbuds yet. The touchscreen on the charging case lets dad check who’s calling, read messages, and see what’s playing—all without reaching for his phone. The earbuds have real-time adaptive noise cancelling, spatial audio, and JBL’s Hi-Res Pro Sound. The results? An immersive cinematic sound experience.

JBL PartyBox 520
Buy At JBL$880

Free Shipping

Your dad will steal the spotlight at the next pool party or BBQ with the PartyBox 520. Like the Charge 6, the PartyBox 520 uses AI Sound Boost tech to deliver audio so crisp, it feels like you’re hearing the songs performed live. It has 15 hours of battery life, features wheels for easy movement, and can put on light shows with glowing patterns and strobes effects to keep the party going long after the sun sets.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Luigi Mangione Shares Curious Prison Insight in Birthday List
‘SORRY VEGANS’
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 06.11.25 6:16AM EDT 
Published 06.11.25 3:21AM EDT 
Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the killing of UnitedHealth Group chief executive Brian Thompson.
Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the killing of UnitedHealth Group chief executive Brian Thompson, appears in Manhattan Supreme Court on New York state murder and terrorism charges in New York City, U.S., February 21, 2025. Curtis Means/Pool via REUTERS Curtis Means/via REUTERS

Alleged assassin Luigi Mangione has shared the 27 things he’s grateful for after spending his 27th birthday in jail. TMZ have reprinted an electronic communication from the Metropolitan Detention Center Brooklyn, where Mangione is imprisoned after being charged with the Dec. 4, 2024, murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Mangione says he is grateful for the MDC mail room for processing “thousands” of letters sent to him from 40 countries. “I spend each day between the same four walls of my unit,” Mangione writes. “The monotony of my physical environment is offset by the variety and richness of the lives I experience through letters.” Mangione also praises his cellmate J for “tolerating the clutter of all my papers” and the MDC staff “who are nothing like what The Shawshank Redemption or The Stanford Prison Experiment had me to believe.” The letter states 30,000 people have donated a total of over $1 million to his legal fund. He also receives donations to his commissary account. The inmate writes he is grateful for “the trials I have endured which - I hope - prepared me for anything that might lie ahead.” Mangione also praises “Chicken Thursdays” and “Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce.” “Sorry vegans,” Mangione wrote. “It’s the realest food here and I need my strength.” He returns to court on June 26.

Read it at TMZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
‘Smash’ on Broadway to Close Its Doors After Leaving Tonys Empty-Handed
SMASHED OUT
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 06.10.25 10:48PM EDT 
Marc Shaiman, Susan Stroman, Robyn Hurder at "SMASH" Opening Night on Broadway.
Marc Shaiman, Susan Stroman, Robyn Hurder at "SMASH" Opening Night on Broadway. Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images

Smash will be ending its Broadway run shortly after leaving empty-handed from the Tonys Sunday. Based on the NBC television series of the same name, Smash follows the trials and tribulations of a cast and crew working on a musical about Marilyn Monroe’s life. Following 32 previews and 84 performances however, the meta musical will be playing its last show at the Imperial Theatre in New York City on June 22, producers Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron, and Steven Spielberg announced Tuesday. The production had been struggling to sell tickets throughout its run, according to Variety. The outlet reports that Smash’s grosses plateaued at $656,161 over the past week with its theater at only 66% capacity. The musical earned two nominations at the Tony Awards, one for best choreography and another for best featured actor, but failed to take any home. Meanwhile, Maybe Happy Ending, a musical about two retired robots who fall in love, was the biggest winner Sunday, picking up a total of six awards including a leading performance nod for Darren Criss and best musical.

Read it at Variety

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Bon Charge Is Offering 15% Off Red Light Therapy & Wellness Tech Bundles for Father’s Day
WELLNESS DEALS
Scouted Staff
Published 06.06.25 2:19PM EDT 
Bon Charge Sale
Bon Charge.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Father’s Day is just around the corner (June 15), and whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for a biohacking-obsessed dad or just looking to upgrade your own wellness and recovery tech lineup, Bon Charge has you covered.

For a limited time, Bon Charge is offering 15 percent off specially curated wellness gifts and bundles, including red light therapy devices, massage guns, blackout eye masks, and more. There are also plenty of single-item deals to score as well.

Cold Heat Therapy Massage Gun
Buy At Bon Charge

Free Shipping

Whether winding down after work, the gym, or time in the yard, the dad in your life will be so grateful for this compact massage gun. One of the unique features of this device is its hot/cold attachment.

With multiple intensity levels and attachments, the massage gun can be tailored to fit dad’s specific needs. Additionally, the lightweight and ergonomic design makes it easy to reach those hard-to-reach areas.

Classic Blackout Sleep Mask
Buy At Bon Charge

There are very few things in life that dads love more than sleep. Ensure the big guy gets the deep and uninterrupted rest he deserves with this blackout mask. The real standout feature here is the mask’s hollow and adjustable eye cups. They completely block out light without putting any pressure on his eyes.

Whether they’re a gym junkies, aspiring wellness aficionado, or just overstressed and in serious need of solid night of slumber, Bon Charge’s Father’s Day sale is chock full of gifts any father (or wellness buff) will love.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Donald Trump Flubs Dig at Joe Biden’s Intelligence
THE BEST WORDS
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 06.10.25 10:05PM EDT 
Published 06.10.25 9:55PM EDT 

President Donald Trump hurled another insult at Joe Biden during an address at Fort Bragg Tuesday, declaring that his predecessor was never the “sharpest bulb.” “I’ve known this guy for a long time. He was never the sharpest bulb,” Trump, 78, said of Biden, seemingly confusing the idioms “not the sharpest tool in the shed” and “not the brightest bulb” to indicate that someone is lacking intelligence. “But you know what he was? He wasn’t a radical left lunatic,” Trump continued. “He never dreamt about open borders. He never said that when he was of sound mind, which actually was a very long time ago.” The president’s Biden jab came in the midst of a broader tirade against Biden, who Trump further described as a “grossly unfit president” who “listened to whoever was operating the autopen.” Last week, the president accused Biden’s aides of using a mechanical pen, or an autopen, to sign key documents and conceal his cognitive and health decline during his term.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Revealed: Which State Has the Worst Members of Congress
NAMED. SHAMED?
Chris Cillizza
Updated 06.10.25 7:51PM EDT 
Published 06.10.25 7:38PM EDT 
A photo illustration of the US Capitol building with a question mark hanging on it.
A photo illustration of the US Capitol building with a question mark hanging on it. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

I have LONG wanted to write a “worst delegation” piece but, to be honest, legacy media outlets weren’t, like, super keen on me bashing a state or a delegation. I DO write stuff like that/this. Now, before I go member by member let me acknowledge this: “Worst” is, of course, in the eye of the beholder. My worst — just for the record — isn’t about what party dominates the delegation. And I am not going to nit-pick on things like how many bills have Members passed because, in the House, you can actually do lots of work and never have your name on the final bill. Instead, I am using a basic standard: How much negative press does each member get versus how much positive press do they generate? I also factored in the relative influence they have within the House itself. (I ruled out single-member states because the sample size is too small.) And I looked back on the historic footprint of politicians from each state to see how far things have fallen (or risen!).

To find out who really is the absolute worst (and why) go to So What on Substack.

Want more ball and strike calling—no matter what uniform the batter at the plate is wearing? Check out Chris Cillizza’s Substack and YouTube channel.

Read it at So What on Substack

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Diddy’s Deeply Disturbing Favorite TV Show Revealed in Court
DON’T WATCH ALONE
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 06.10.25 4:59PM EDT 
Sean "Diddy" Combs in 2022.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Sean “Diddy” Combs had a particular show he enjoyed watching most after his “hotel nights” with his ex “Jane,” an alleged victim of Combs testifying against him in his federal sex trafficking case under a pseudonym. “Jane” alleged during her testimony Tuesday that Combs loved to watch Dateline after his alleged “freak-offs,” the elaborate sex performances with male escorts that Combs is accused of coercing “Jane” and his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura into. Combs is ironically now the subject of the true crime TV show, as its most recent episode, “Sean Combs on Trial,” aired on May 11. Combs would watch his “favorite” show, “Jane” testified, as she tucked him in after the sexual encounters, at which time she’d bathe him, rub his feet, and cuddle with him until he fell asleep watching the crime series. “Jane” told the court that those moments made her feel “loved” by Combs, despite the grueling sexual experiences she described with escorts she says Combs frequently requested join them during their secret meetups. “That was truly the only reason why I endured these nights, so that at the end I could just have the love and affection with my partner,” she testified, per The New York Post.

Read it at USA Today

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Alina Habba Announces Indictment of Dem Lawmaker Over ICE Clash
HEATING UP
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 06.11.25 12:50AM EDT 
Alina Habba speaks to media outside Manhattan Criminal Courthouse for the Donald Trump hush-money trial on May 30, 2024 in New York City.

Alina Habba speaks to media outside Manhattan Criminal Courthouse for the Donald Trump hush-money trial on May 30, 2024 in New York City.

James Devaney/James Devaney/Getty Images

A Democratic lawmaker has been indicted on federal charges over a clash with immigration officers last month, New Jersey U.S. Attorney Alina Habba announced Tuesday. Habba said New Jersey Rep. LaMonica McIver was indicted on three counts of “forcibly impeding and interfering with federal law enforcement officers.” The charges stemmed from a tense skirmish between three Democratic lawmakers and federal agents at an immigration detention center in Newark last month. McIver, along with Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman and Robert Menendez, arrived for an inspection on May 9 but ended up in a scuffle after federal agents arrested Newark Mayor Ras Baraka. McIver said she and Watson Coleman were “assaulted,” and Menendez was “roughed up.” President Donald Trump slammed McIver as “out of control” following the standoff. “While people are free to express their views for or against particular policies, they must not do so in a manner that endangers law enforcement and the communities those officers serve,” Habba said. McIver said she plans to plead not guilty in what she described as “a brazen attempt at political intimidation.” “This indictment is no more justified than the original charges, and is an effort by Trump’s administration to dodge accountability for the chaos ICE caused and scare me out of doing the work I was elected to do. But it won’t work—I will not be intimidated.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This Growth-Boosting Korean Haircare Line Combats Hair Thinning Fast
THICK PONY CLUB
Scouted Staff
Updated 06.10.25 2:41AM EDT 
Published 06.10.25 2:39AM EDT 
Dr. Groot hair care prodcuts
Dr. Groot

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re looking for a natural solution to combat hair thinning, there are plenty of shampoos, scalp scrubs, and serums promising to keep the hair you have and to foster new growth. Unfortunately, not all formulas are created equal. Just like its next-level skincare, Korea is also known for its clinically backed haircare formulas, and Dr. Groot is no exception. For over 50 years, in-house researchers studied hair and scalp issues to develop salon-quality formulas with clinically proven results. The catalogue of products is extensive, offering solutions for a variety of hair types and concerns, from dandruff to damage, but their hair-thickening shower duo is a clear standout.

Scalp Revitalizing Solution
Free shipping over $50
Shop At Dr. Groot

It starts with the award-winning Hair Thickening Shampoo that cleanses and soothes the scalp. That’s followed by the Miracle In Shower Treatment, designed to improve scalp health. This routine combines biotin, rosemary, and caffeine to support stronger, healthier hair growth while leaving your locks looking thicker and fuller. Based on a two-week clinical test of 24 subjects, using the products daily helps reduce hair loss due to breakage by 82 percent in two weeks. And, all you have to do is add it to your shower routine.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Mary Lou Retton Breaks Silence After DUI Arrest
OFF-BALANCE
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.10.25 6:51PM EDT 
Mary Lou Retton
Livingston/Getty Images

Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton has publicly apologized after pleading no contest to a DUI charge, calling her actions “completely unacceptable” and vowing to make “positive changes” in her life. The retired gymnast was arrested on May 17 after police pulled her over in Fairmont, West Virginia, for “driving all over the roadway.” In a statement to People, Retton, 57, said she takes “full responsibility” for her actions and apologized to her family, friends, and fans. “I have let you down, and for that I am deeply sorry,” she said, adding: “I am determined to learn and grow from this experience.” As part of her no contest plea, Retton was fined $100—the standard penalty for first-time, non-aggravated offenses in the region, according to People. The Dancing with the Stars alum had a bottle of wine with a “screw top container” in the passenger seat of her Porsche when she was pulled over, WDTV reported, citing court documents. She failed all three phases of the standard field sobriety test. Retton rose to fame after earning two perfect 10 scores at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, which is set to host the Games again in 2028.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Brooke Shields Interview Digging at Meghan Markle Quietly Removed Online
CTRL-ALT-DELETE
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 06.10.25 5:50PM EDT 
Published 06.10.25 5:49PM EDT 
Brooke Shields
Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

A podcast interview featuring Brooke Shields subtly criticizing Meghan Markle was seemingly deleted a week after it was published. The actress joined designer India Hicks—notably King Charles’ goddaughter—for an episode of her podcast last week where she discussed an encounter with Markle at the SXSW festival in 2024. At the time, the two participated in an International Women’s Day panel, where Markle recalled once writing a letter to a manufacturing company at 11-years-old after they aired a sexist commercial. Shields told Hicks that Markle’s story was too “precious” and “serious” for the SXSW audience, and recalled interjecting during the moment to lighten the mood. “She kept saying she was 11! She wrote to the company, they changed the text, they changed the commercial. It was just too precious, and I was like, they’re not going to want to sit here for 45 minutes and listen to anybody be precious or serious,” Shields said. The actress then interrupted Markle to make a joke about starring in 1978’s Pretty Baby where she played a prostitute at 11-years-old. “I was trying not to be rude, but I wanted to be funny because it was so serious,” Shields said. Several reports have indicated that the episode is no longer available on Hicks’ Substack, and a link to it currently leads to a “page not found” message.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now