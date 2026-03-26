‘Tonight Show’ MC Apologizes for Joke After Fans’ Angry Backlash

Comedian Seth Herzog was forced to apologize after making a joke that sparked angry backlash from the BTS fandom.

Herzog, 55, made a North Korea-related quip before the South Korean hip-hop superstars were set to perform on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

According to TMZ, Herzog said, “Anyone from up north? No one? Nobody?” directing the question at fans during his pre-recorded set. Across social media, however, BTS fans allege that the comedian joked about one of the band members being from North Korea.

Seth Herzog received fierce backlash from BTS fans for a North Korea-related joke. John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

The remarks from Herzog sparked widespread backlash and accusations of racism.

Following the chilly reaction from fans, Herzog and the Tonight Show apologized to the K-Pop band for the situation, a source told TMZ. NBC also spoke to the comedian.

X/@chosoren

The Daily Beast has reached out to Herzog and NBC for comment.

Herzog was reportedly replaced by Ryan Reiss, a comedian and regular presence on Late Night with Seth Meyers, for the second warm-up taping, according to LateNighter.

Comedian Seth Herzog plays Cupid on Jimmy Fallon's show in 2024. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Herzog’s representatives have not publicly commented on the situation. The comedian has been a regular warm-up act for Fallon since 2009, starting with Fallon’s stint as the host of Late Night.

The performance by BTS on Fallon’s show marked the supergroup’s return to U.S. late-night television after a five-year hiatus. All seven members of the group completed mandatory South Korean military service in June 2025.

Members of the group BTS with host Jimmy Fallon during a "Fan Surprise" on Wednesday. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

BTS performed for the show in New York’s Guggenheim Museum on Wednesday, marking the TV debut of “Swim,” a track from their new LP, Arirang, their first full-length album since 2022 and fifth studio album overall. They are also set to perform on Thursday’s episode.

Their appearance on Fallon included a segment surprising fans and a lengthy studio interview with the late-night host.

The global icons chatted with Fallon about reuniting and completing military service before the performance.

Jimin, j-hope, Suga, Jin, RM, V, and Jung Kook during an interview on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 with Jimmy Fallon. NBC/Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

“In the military, literally, time stops,” RM told Fallon. “And after it, time just flows by. We can’t believe that it’s been nine months since we all were discharged.”

“I felt like I had reunited with family,” Jin said.

J-Hope also explained the meaning of “Swim,” saying, “We feel that life has struggles that we overcome every day. People feel different weights and tides in life. But nevertheless, we need to keep swimming and move forward. This is just about the love for life itself.”