Even Jimmy Fallon Piles on Melania’s Documentary Flop

Jimmy Fallon tends to go soft on political jokes during his Tonight Show monologue. But he just couldn’t resist taking his turn to rip apart the first lady’s new “documentary” film, Melania.

On Thursday, the late-night comedian touched upon Melania Trump’s documentary, which has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The $75 million project was financed by Amazon, helmed by a disgraced Hollywood director, and its crew has tried to distance themselves from the film entirely.

Fallon began his opening monologue by announcing the release of Melania, which hits theaters on Jan. 30.

“Well, guys, the weekend’s almost here, and it’s gonna be a big one for movies,” Fallon said. “You got the Melania documentary, and you have the new Rachel McAdams film ‘Send Help’”

“Which, fun fact, was actually the original title of the Melania movie,” The Tonight Show host said, echoing a nearly identical joke his late-night pal Jimmy Kimmel made the night before.

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump approaches the lectern to speak during the world premiere of Amazon MGM Studios' "Melania" at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, on January 29, 2026. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Fallon took a few jabs at President Donald Trump in the midst of his Melania roast, pointing out the president’s hands and his vain renaming of the historic Kennedy Center.

“Tonight was the official premiere of the Melania documentary at the Kennedy Center. Right now, Trump is encouraging everyone to see it in IMAX so his hands look regular size,” Fallon said.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump at the premiere of 'Melania.' Craig Hudson/Variety via Getty Images

“But critics are saying the film isn’t great. I’m not saying it’s bad, but after the movie, Trump took his name off the Kennedy Center,” he continued.

The host then piled on to the D-List guests at Melania’s premiere. The event took place at the Kennedy Center on Thursday evening, with several MAGA-friendly guests and many within Trump’s own cabinet in attendance. The list includes New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Nicki Minaj, Dr. Phil, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Kennedy Center’s Richard Grenell, and the Oz Family.

Fallon said, “It was the first red carpet where the paparazzi took selfies.”

The late-night host is the latest to dissect everything about the Melania film.

Jon Stewart labelled the doc, “another movie that wasn’t necessary!” Jimmy Kimmel has repeatedly roasted the first lady’s project, trashing the list of attendees at the premiere and predicting that the film will bomb at the box office. And Stephen Colbert similarly roasted the film for failing to sell tickets.