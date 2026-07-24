Seth Meyers Exposes MAGA’s Humiliating Self-Own

Seth Meyers exposed MAGA for embodying the very thing they pretend to hate the most: “wokeness.”

For over a year now, conservatives have launched a crusade over Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of The Odyssey. Upon its release, the IMAX film predictably became an instant blockbuster, receiving widespread praise in the process.

But its presence in theaters has only amplified MAGA outrage over the film. Meyers pointed out the ultimate flaw in their qualms over the film’s casting, after playing footage of various right-wing pundits lambasting the roles of actress Lupita Nyong’o, who plays Helen of Troy, and trans actor Elliot Page, who plays warrior Sinon.

MAGA is in uproar over Nolan's star-studded film. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Universal Pictures

“Yeah, how dare you cast popular actors in fictional roles in a movie adaptation of a poem written 2,700 years ago!” mocked Meyers.

“Let me just say, I’ve been accused of being woke over the years, but I’ve never been so woke as to be a poem cop,” laughed the NBC host. “That’s right. You’re all f---ing poem cops.”

“‘Uh, that’s actually not how the poem goes. And if you can’t accept that, we’re gonna need you to leave the coffeehouse,’” he imitated. “F---ing dorks.”

Lupita Nyong'o plays Helen of Troy. Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

Meyers addressed MAGA’s consistent critique of Nyong’o’s casting, saying, “A Black woman as Helen of Troy, who, according to the same mythology, hatched from an egg that was the result of Zeus turning into a swan and having sex with a goddess... who turned into a goose. You know, white lady stuff!”

Trillionaire tech mogul Elon Musk has largely spearheaded the outrage, even vowing this week to remake a “historically accurate” rendition of the mythological tale using Grok AI.

Before this year ends, Grok Imagine will make a full-length movie of The Odyssey that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer https://t.co/bVHzUmY9WN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 22, 2026

Calling him “the world’s richest man and weirdest man,” Meyers then exposed the many holes in Musk’s “foolproof plan.”

“He’s going to make a MAGA-friendly version of The Odyssey using a talented group of writers, actors, directors, stagehands, and cinematographers who will come together...” he began. “I’m just shitting with you. It’s AI.”

Rob Finnerty has ranted about the casting of the fictional characters on Newsmax. Finnerty/NewsMax/YouTube

Said Meyers, “Elon Musk is going to use fake actors stolen from real actors to make a fake movie that’s a real version of a fake story.”

The late-night host then pointed out what several others have: “It’s a myth!”

“Are you also making a historically accurate version of The Santa Clause?” he concluded.