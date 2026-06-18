Seth Meyers Exposes Trump’s ‘Weird’ Obsession With Men’s Looks

Seth Meyers caught the 80-year-old president once again publicly thirsting over the appearances of young men.

The late-night host exposed Donald Trump’s pattern of doing so in the last week, at both his UFC cage-fight on the White House lawn and at the G7 Summit in France.

“We all know that Donald Trump cares above all else about appearance, which is why it was weird—but not surprising—to see him comment on a reporter’s looks during the G7 summit in France,” Meyers began.

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a bilateral meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, June 17, 2026. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

During the summit, where world leaders gathered to discuss peace and democracy, Trump remarked on a reporter’s appearance while sitting beside Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

“What a nice-looking person,” said Trump, in a clip displayed by Late Night with Seth Meyers. “Is he from your country? Is he from your country?” he asked.

“Look at him, handsome guy,” he continued.

Meyers retorted, “It’s never been more obvious that Donald Trump is 80. He’s talking about reporters the way old men in retirement homes talk about their kids.”

The late-night host then mocked the president, imitating his voice as he said, “Why can’t you be like this nice young man? He’s polite. He calls me sir. And he doesn’t pester me with questions about Jeffrey Epstein!”

“Also, I’m sure the guy is handsome, but don’t sleep on our reporters,” continued Meyers.

"Don’t sleep on our reporters,” Meyers told Trump, referring to David Muir. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty

“Have you seen David Muir?” he asked. “I mean, when he interviewed Trump, all I could think was, ‘Did the British set fire to the White House again? Because this dude’s a smoke show.’”

“And don’t get me started on Anderson Cooper and his eyes. Talk about reflecting pools!” he quipped.

Meyers pointed out that Trump makes such comments “all the time,” saying, “Early on in the Iran War, when his emissaries were abroad trying to negotiate a deal that fell apart, Trump was at a UFC fight gushing over one of the fighters.”

Seth Meyers mocked the president for "gushing" over UFC fighters. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

He then panned to a clip of the president at a fight, telling a fighter, “You’re a beautiful guy. A great fighter. You could be a model, you look so good! You’re too good-looking to be a fighter.”

“Happy Pride month!” Meyers guffawed in response, as his audience cheered. “Why are you so weird?!” he asked of the president.

“Dude just got done with what I can only imagine was a grueling physical experience, and you’re like, ‘What’s your skincare routine?’”

“Why are you so weird?!” Meyers asked the president on his show Wednesday night. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Meyers hypothesized that Trump wants to resemble the men he compliments. “To be clear, I don’t think Trump is flirting with him. I think Trump wants to become him.”

“You’re a beautiful man,” he said in Trump’s signature voice. “Now hold hands with me in a lightning storm so we can switch bodies. Or should we do a face-off?”