Seth Meyers Finds Big Problem With Trump Plan to Sign Money

Seth Meyers found a major flaw in the president’s latest “grotesque act of ego.”

Donald Trump, 80, has grand plans to mark $100 bills with his signature. In March, the U.S. Treasury announced that Trump would be the first sitting president to have his signature featured on legal tender. His face will also appear on new $1 coins being issued by the U.S. Mint.

But, according to Meyers, Trump’s illegible handwriting is going to be a problem.

President Donald Trump has plans to mark new $100 dollar bills and coins with his signature and face. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

“Trump’s signature isn’t elegant enough to be on money,” quipped the late-night host. “It doesn’t even look like it says ‘Donald Trump.’

“It looks like it says, ‘Aaaaah!’” he joked, displaying photographs of the president’s scrawled signature. “It looks like he was trying to draw a straight line on a piece of paper while riding the bumper cars.”

Meyers continued, “But this is a pretty cool fact to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with: this is the first time American money will bear a signature that was also used to represent pubic hair on a dirty drawing to Jeffrey Epstein. So maybe it’s time to shut things down.”

The late-night host pulled up Trump’s notorious alleged birthday message to late financier and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, in which he is alleged to have wrote a note inside the outline of a woman’s body.

Meyers displayed Trump's birthday doodle letter to Jeffrey Epstein. The Daily Beast/Getty/Oversight Democrats

“We have certain things in common, Jeffrey,” the message reads. “Enigmas never age, have you noticed that?… Happy birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

Trump has denied writing the card.

Now, this very signature is set to mark the new $100 bills, and as Meyers points out, it can be used for other purposes. “Maybe we move Trump’s signature to, you know, give George Washington a mustache,” he quipped, displaying Trump’s signature across George Washington’s face. “Maybe [give] Benjamin Franklin a toupee, a little, yeah, there we go,” he continued, presenting a mock image of the word “Donald” atop Franklin’s head.

Seth Meyers said Trump’s signature isn’t “elegant enough” to be emblazoned on legal tender. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Ultimately, Meyers said sarcastically, it is clear that “the president’s got his priorities straight, putting his name and face on currency.”

“Prices are up. Job growth is slow. Wage growth is down. Oil is spiking again,” explained Meyers, “Which is why the president is laser-focused on putting his name and face on currency.”