White House Fumes at Giant Epstein Birthday Card in D.C.

A towering protest piece on the National Mall recreating President Donald Trump’s alleged birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein has the White House fizzing—and tourists lining up to sign it.

The 10-foot-tall by 12-foot-wide replica card appeared early Monday on Third Street NW between Jefferson and Madison drives, with a National Park Service permit allowing it to remain through Friday, according to The Washington Post.

The installation, made by the anonymous collective the Secret Handshake, shows a blown-up version of a page from the late pedophile’s 50th “birthday book,” featuring the outline of a nude woman’s body filled with a dialogue between “Donald” and “Jeffrey.”

A printed warning says that promotional, violent, or hateful messages will be removed. Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images

“We have certain things in common, Jeffrey,” the message reads. “Enigmas never age, have you noticed that?… Happy birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

Trump, 79, has denied writing or drawing any part of the original note and insists the “Donald” scrawl is not his signature. He has already sued The Wall Street Journal and its parent companies over their report revealing the card.

Epstein, who died in prison as he awaited trial in 2019, would have been 73 on Wednesday.

In front of the placard on the National Mall, a stack of marble-look blocks mimics a filing cabinet labeled “The Files,” with drawers spilling hundreds of paper strips, a nod to the heavily redacted and still-unreleased Epstein files that the Justice Department has so far failed to release in full under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

A box of Sharpies invites visitors to sign the “card to the administration,” and the messages have generally not been positive.

Inside the West Wing, the mood was less playful. “Kudos to these Trump Deranged Liberals for constantly inventing new ways to light Democrat donor money on fire by spreading fake news,” deputy White House press secretary Abigail Jackson wrote in an email to the Post on Monday, questioning when statues would appear of Democrats she said had Epstein ties.

Trump’s legal action against the Journal, which could shed light on his previous closeness to Epstein, whom he once described as a “great guy,” is pending in federal court in Miami. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

The blown-up birthday note is the latest clash between Trump and the Secret Handshake. The same group was behind a 12-foot bronze-painted statue on the Mall depicting Trump and Epstein holding hands and skipping.

It was installed with a permit but was pulled early by U.S. Park Police, prompting censorship complaints.

On their permit application for the birthday-card piece, the artists wrote that they wanted “to highlight the conversation about President Donald Trump’s friendship and relationship with Jeffrey Epstein using his own reported language and correspondence,” and to draw attention to Epstein files that remain redacted or unreleased.

A statue of Trump and Epstein was installed near the Capitol in September, but the U.S. Park Service removed it shortly thereafter. Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

Under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, signed into law on Nov. 19, the Justice Department had 30 days to release all its Epstein records. But it missed the Dec. 19 deadline, has disclosed only a fraction of the trove, and now faces bipartisan accusations of flouting Congress’ mandate.

By midmorning on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Mall was quiet and only a handful of messages dotted the card—most of them hostile to Trump. “Looking forward to your jail sentence, DJT!” one read. “The people will rise. We already are,” said another, according to the Post.

D.C. resident Susan Fritz, 61, told the paper she liked that the artists “didn’t have to make anything up,” adding, “They just had to blow it up and put it out here.”

The comments on the blown-up birthday note were not generally positive. Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Others treated it as a strange civics lesson. “It shows that someone lived in a very different world from the rest of us at some point,” Anders Williams, 45, said. “It’s just weird.”

Another visitor, Ying Yong, 33, called it “great” and “hilarious.” A federal worker, declining to give her name, chose to reply in black Sharpie with a Martin Luther King Jr. quote: “Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that.”