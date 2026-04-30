Seth Meyers Points Out Big Problem With Trump’s New Passport

Seth Meyers exposed a major flaw in President Donald Trump’s latest vanity project—a makeover of the U.S. passport, which will now have his face plastered on a page.

The 79-year-old president will be featured on a limited edition passport, set to be released by the State Department. His gold signature will be seen below an image of an unsmiling Trump, in celebration of America’s 250th birthday.

The design is not to everyone’s taste, but Meyers said the main problem was that U.S. travelers will have to show the document as they fly around the world.

“By the way, who the hell wants Trump’s scowling face on their passport? Based on how he’s treated other countries, that thing is going to be like a Disney Fast Pass right to the cavity-search line,” said the late-night host on Wednesday.

The mock-ups show President Donald Trump's mean mug on one page. Fox's Katelyn Caralle

Meyers imitated how immigration officers around the world would react upon seeing the president’s face inside a passport, exclaiming, “Mon dieu!” and “Ay, Dios mío!”

He said it was Trump’s latest attempt to project himself as a king-like figure in the country.

“Donald Trump desperately wants to be a king. We all know this,” said Meyers. “He loves pageantry, and fanfare, and putting his face and name on everything.”

“Donald Trump desperately wants to be a king," said Seth Meyers. Maxine Wallace/The Washington Post via Getty Images/Daniel Torok

“He loves his face on documents,” he concluded.

According to CNN, Trump is the only president since Jimmy Carter to have “self-branded” initiatives, programs, or buildings during their time in office. The rest, including Barack Obama, both Bushes, Joe Biden, and Bill Clinton, had none.

“It’s the only measure by which Trump is doing better than his predecessors,” said Meyers after displaying the CNN report.

“And we’re only 15 months in! By the time his term is over, we’re all gonna live in the United States of Trump, take swims in the Gulf of Trump, and when you need to take a dump in a public park, instead of a porta-john, you’ll have to use a porta-Trump.”

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott confirmed the new passport, saying in a statement, “As the United States celebrates America’s 250th anniversary in July, the State Department is preparing to release a limited number of specially designed U.S. Passports to commemorate this historic occasion.” White House spokesperson Olivia Wales said, “President Trump’s new patriotic passport design provides yet another great way Americans can join in the spectacular celebrations for America’s 250th birthday.”

Donald Trump also plans to release a commemorative Trump coin in 24-karat gold. Treasury Department/The Daily Beast

The limited-edition document has a stipulation, though, that it is only available to those applying for a new passport at the Washington Passport Agency in Washington, D.C.

“So you better move fast because lines are forming never!” quipped Meyers.

The president previously had his face plastered on national park passes, and is also planning to release a commemorative 24-karat gold coin featuring his face.