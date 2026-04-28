Trump Plasters His Mug on Vital U.S. Document in New Vanity Play

The U.S. passport is getting a Trumpy redesign to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary.

The State Department is set to unveil a limited edition passport design this summer that prominently features President Donald Trump’s face and signature, according to Fox News.

A mock-up of the passport design shows Trump’s face right above his signature—in gold ink, of course—on one page, and a famous painting of the Founding Fathers signing the Declaration of Independence on the other.

The mock-ups show President Donald Trump's mean mug on one page. Fox's Katelyn Caralle

The back cover, meanwhile, will get the 1777 version of the U.S. flag modified to display the number “250.”

“As the United States celebrates America’s 250th anniversary in July, the State Department is preparing to release a limited number of specially designed U.S. Passports to commemorate this historic occasion,” State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement.

“These passports will feature customized artwork and enhanced imagery while maintaining the same security features that make the U.S. Passport the most secure document in the world,” he added.

A State Department official told the Daily Beast that the new designs will be available for any American citizen who applies for a passport at the Washington Passport Agency during the rollout, pending availability. There will be no extra fee for the MAGAfied version.

The agency posted a bizarre graphic on X to tease the change.

The State Department teased the change in an X post. State Department on X

White House spokesperson Olivia Wales said the new passport was a fitting way to celebrate America’s 250th birthday.

“President Trump’s new patriotic passport design provides yet another great way Americans can join in the spectacular celebrations for America’s 250th birthday. Between the UFC250 Fight, the Great American State Fair, Freedom250 Grand Prix, and this new passport celebrating our freedom, President Trump continues to proudly lead a renewal of national pride and patriotism during our historic semiquincentennial celebration,” she said.

Trump has left no stone unturned in his redesigning spree under the guise of celebrating America’s founding.

The government's proposed National Parks pass, which it is being sued over by the Center for Biological Diversity. The Center for Biological Diversity

Last December, Trump slapped his face on passes to national parks, swiftly triggering legal action from the wildlife group Center for Biological Diversity, which argued that the law requires a public photo contest for the annual pass.

“‘America the Beautiful’ means wild rivers and majestic mountains, not a headshot of a bloated, fragile, attention-seeking ego. There’s nothing beautiful about that,” the organization said in a statement at the time.

A commemorative 24-karat gold coin will also be minted for America 250 and is expected to feature a portrait of Trump leaning over the Resolute Desk.

Trump appears "very strong and very tough" on the coin design, his executive assistant said. U.S. Treasury

A U.S. Mint official previously told The Washington Post that the president personally approved the design for the $1 coin, which could be as big as three inches in diameter.

Chamberlain Harris, the White House’s deputy director of Oval Office operations, told the outlet that the image depicts Trump looking “very strong and very tough.”

“I think the larger the better, and the largest of that circulation, I think, would be his preference,” he said.

The backside of the proposed coin design. U.S. Treasury

The Commission on Fine Arts, composed solely of Trump appointees, has already voted to approve the design.

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee, however, declined to green-light the vanity project.