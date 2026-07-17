Seth Meyers Reveals Why Trump Needs a Fifth Cognitive Test

Seth Meyers thinks it may be time for Donald Trump to take another cognitive test.

Trump has taken the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, a 30-minute examination to screen for signs of dementia, four times. He consistently brags about “acing” each of these.

Meyers claimed that a fifth test could be on the cards after watching the 80-year-old president address the Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit at the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. During his remarks, Trump said that the Democrats continue to harp on about “affordability,” calling it “a fake word that they use.”

“They caused the affordability problem. It’s called high prices. They came up with this word. They’re good at coming up with words,” he rambled.

President Donald Trump speaks at the Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit at the United States Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Kylie Cooper/Reuters

“But we came up with a good word, too: the ‘dumocrats.’ Dumb. You take the B out. Most people don’t know that ‘dumb’ has a B, OK, but the U replaces the E, and you have a dumocrat,” said Trump, explaining his new favorite word for the opposition.

Meyers responded, as if addressing Trump directly, “When your doctors heard that, did they say, ‘Hey buddy, you wanna come take a fifth cognitive test? We think you’ll ace it!”

Meyers previously suggested that Trump actually “failed” his cognitive test. “As a general rule, if you took a dementia test and you thought it was an IQ test, you failed both the dementia test and the IQ test,” Meyers said in May, after Trump bragged about his fourth “IQ” test.

“I get you think it’s cool that you’re four for four in dementia tests; it’s not a good sign that they keep making you take them,” Meyers said.

Trump bragged once again about his "Perfect Score" on a dementia screening test. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Trump’s last cognitive test was administered at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center in late May. On Truth Social, the president claimed he obtained a “Perfect Score.”

“Are the Dumocrats really surprised?” he wrote.