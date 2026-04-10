Politics

Dems Demand Public Cognitive Test for ‘Incoherent’ Trump

HEALTH ALERT

Democratic lawmakers are raising the alarm about the president being “increasingly incoherent.”

Sarah Ewall-Wice
Sarah Ewall-Wice 

Political Reporter

trump
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Democrats are demanding that President Donald Trump submit to a cognitive test and then release the results publicly while warning about the 79-year-old’s mental decline.

House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jamie Raskin sent a letter to White House physician Dr. Sean Barbabella urging him to conduct the screening and release the results by April 24.

Raskin wrote, “in recent days, the country has watched President Trump’s public statements and outbursts turn increasingly incoherent, volatile, profane, deranged, and threatening.”

The Maryland lawmaker also called on Barbabella to make himself available to brief lawmakers on his committee under oath.

It comes as Trump has bragged numerous times about taking a cognitive test since he returned to office, but the White House at times has been evasive when faced with questions about his health.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Sarah Ewall-Wice

Sarah Ewall-Wice

Political Reporter

sarah.ewall-wice@thedailybeast.com

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