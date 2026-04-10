Dems Demand Public Cognitive Test for ‘Incoherent’ Trump

Democrats are demanding that President Donald Trump submit to a cognitive test and then release the results publicly while warning about the 79-year-old’s mental decline.

House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jamie Raskin sent a letter to White House physician Dr. Sean Barbabella urging him to conduct the screening and release the results by April 24.

Raskin wrote, “in recent days, the country has watched President Trump’s public statements and outbursts turn increasingly incoherent, volatile, profane, deranged, and threatening.”

The Maryland lawmaker also called on Barbabella to make himself available to brief lawmakers on his committee under oath.

It comes as Trump has bragged numerous times about taking a cognitive test since he returned to office, but the White House at times has been evasive when faced with questions about his health.