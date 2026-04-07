Doctor Sounds Alarm After Trump’s Doomsday Threat

A high-profile doctor expressed concern about President Donald Trump’s health after he threatened to kill off an entire country.

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, who served as Vice President Dick Cheney’s cardiologist during the George W. Bush administration, expressed concern about the president’s mental acuity after Trump told Iran via Truth Social its “whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.”

Reiner, now a CNN medical analyst, called on Congress to look into Trump’s mental fitness for the job.

“It’s time for Congress to enact a law requiring the White House physician to periodically and officially certify the health of every president, and their fitness to hold office,” he wrote.

@JReinerMD/X

Trump has repeatedly threatened to unleash hell on Iran if if the country does not open the Strait of Hormuz to cargo ships by his self-imposed 8 p.m. Tuesday deadline.

In his Tuesday morning threat, Trump said he didn’t “want that to happen, but it probably will.”

“Maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?” he wrote.

Donald Trump/Truth Social

Trump then ominously warned that “we will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World.”

He signed off his post saying “God Bless the Great People of Iran,” despite having just vowed to kill off the Iranian population entirely.

His crazed Tuesday morning threat followed his profanity-ridden Truth Social post on Easter Sunday, in which Trump said he would target civilian infrastructure if Iran continues to block shipping through the vital Strait of Hormuz.

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, pictured with Dick Cheney in 2013, has voiced increasing concern about Trump’s mental acuity. Michele Eve Sandberg/Corbis via Getty Images

He ordered Iran to “open the F---in’ Strait” or “be living in Hell,” signing off his threat with “Praise be to Allah,” on the holiest day of the Christian faith.

Dr. Reiner is not the only high-profile medical professional raising alarm bells about the mental health of the commander-in-chief.

After Trump’s crazed Easter message, MS NOW medical analyst Dr. Vin Gupta said the president’s increasingly erratic posting is a sign of dementia.

The president threatened to kill off the Iranian people in such a way that they will “never to be brought back again.” Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

“Erratic. Can’t finish sentences. Often confused. Illogical train of thought. Word finding difficulties. Developing and worsening gradually over time,” Gupta wrote on X on Sunday.

He added, “The President is exhibiting all the signs of dementia.”

In a statement to the Daily Beast, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle accused doctors questioning Trump’s posts of violating their Hippocratic Oath.

“Any so-called medical professionals engaging in armchair diagnosis or false speculation for political purposes are clearly breaking the Hippocratic Oath they’ve sworn to,” he said. “These are false and slanderous allegations from ‘doctors’ who are unethically speculating on health matters they have no insight into.”

Despite his repeated bragging that he is the only president to have passed what he calls a “cognitive test,” Trump’s own family members have also raised concerns about his mental health.

Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, told The Daily Beast Podcast in November that there are times she looks at Trump and sees her grandfather Fred Trump, who died of Alzheimer’s disease at age 93.