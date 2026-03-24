Seth Meyers Rips WH Goon’s Shocking Defense of Trump Cruelty

Seth Meyers exposed the hypocrisy of Donald Trump’s “cronies” after Donald Trump’s vile post celebrating the death of former FBI director Robert Mueller.

“Now, you might expect the president of the United States to show some decorum and decency when a former public servant, or any American, dies, but that’s because you forgot Donald Trump was the president,” the Late Night host began.

FBI Director Robert Mueller died at age 81 on March 20. Alex Wong/Getty Images

In his Truth Social post, Trump, 79, declared, “Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!”

The late-night host said Trump sounded “like an aging Hollywood starlet who hasn’t left her mansion in five years, finding out her husband just died.”

But what shocked Meyers more was Trump’s loyal supporters twisting his post to their benefit, asking for empathy for the president despite his glee at Mueller’s death.

“What’s really galling to me is when Trump’s cronies demand that we have limitless patience and understanding for him, even though he has none for anyone else,” Meyers said, turning to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s defense of the president.

President Donald Trump celebrated the death of former FBI director Robert Mueller. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Bessent, 63, was asked by NBC Host Kristen Welker, “Do you think it’s appropriate for the president of the United States to celebrate the death of an American citizen, someone who is a Bronze Star, Purple Heart recipient, and who served in Vietnam?”

The secretary responded with the suggestion that Trump deserves understanding because of what Mueller, who led the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, put the president through.

“Kristen, I was with the president at the green room at Davos, and there was a video playing of what may have been an illegal raid on his home at Mar-a-Lago,” he said. “They are going through his wife’s wardrobe, and I watched the look in his eye, and I think that neither one of us can understand what has been done to the president and to his family.”

The raid in question was not instigated by Mueller, who retired from the FBI in 2013.

Seth Meyers said Trump sounds “like an aging Hollywood starlet who hasn’t left her mansion in five years." Nathan Howard/Reuters

“I’m sorry, empathy for the Trumps?!” Meyers asked in disbelief. “What empathy should we have? He just said he’s glad someone died, but we have to tiptoe around his feelings like he’s a rabid dog during a thunderstorm.”

Meyers added, “This is MAGA in one sentence: ‘Empathy for me, but not for you.’ The hypocrisy shouldn’t be surprising.”

Crooked Media founder Jon Favreau responds to Trump's reaction to the death of Robert Mueller. X

MAGA has been called out on this rhetoric from the likes of Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau and former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan, who also pointed to the irony in the conservatives’ defense of the president.