Seth Meyers Takes Victory Lap After Nailing Trump Prediction

Seth Meyers couldn’t help but gloat after he predicted Donald Trump’s UFO move to avoid the Epstein files.

“Last night, President Trump posted online, saying he has directed the relevant departments to release files related to alien life and UFOs,” Meyers began on Monday’s Late Night. “Oh, that sounds exciting,” he quipped. “And if you’re wondering why he would release that now, I’d point you to a clip from this show a few months ago.”

Meyers rolled a clip from his July 24 episode, in which he said, “I honestly think we’re one more Epstein story away from Trump just announcing that UFOs are real.” The crowd applauded after the clip ended.

“And look, look, look—I do not have the ability to predict the future,” Meyers jokingly clarified on Monday. He decided to put a feeler out there, though, “just in case” he could really swing things in a different direction.

Donald Trump posts on Truth Social about an investigation into aliens. screen grab

If he does have “magic powers,” Meyers added, “let me just say, because you know more is coming, we’re one Epstein story away from Trump saying, ‘I don’t think I’m good at this job,’” he said, mocking Trump’s voice. “‘I don’t want to do it anymore. I’m tired all the time. Nobody likes me. And on top of that, my hand is so f---ed up, you guys,’” he finished, showing photos of Trump sleeping and his bruised hand. “And now, we just sit back and wait.”

On Thursday, Trump announced on Truth Social that he would “begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs),” just days after former president Barack Obama sparked speculation about the great beyond during a podcast appearance.

Trump announced last week that his administration would release information about UFOs and aliens. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

“They’re real, but I haven’t seen them,” Obama told Brian Tyler Cohen during a “lightning round” series of rapid-fire questions. Later, he attempted to clarify what he meant. “I was trying to stick with the spirit of the speed round, but since it’s gotten attention, let me clarify,” Obama wrote. “The chances we’ve been visited by aliens is low, and I saw no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us. Really!”

Former Fox News host turned Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth didn’t show much vigor when asked about the status of Trump’s alien order on Monday, when he told reporters, “I did not have that on my bingo card, at all,” but he was “eager to provide that for the president.”

“We’ve got our people working on it right now,” Hegseth added. “I don’t wanna oversell how much time it will take. We’re digging in.”