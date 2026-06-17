Shakira Sparks Romance Rumors With TV Star

Shakira, 49, and The Lincoln Lawyer star Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, 45, are fueling romance rumors after they were photographed outside the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles together.

Photos shared by DeuxMoi showed the two smiling and laughing as they waited for their vehicle in the hotel’s valet area. Garcia-Rulfo was seen opening the car door for Shakira before the pair departed together.

The sighting comes as the Colombian superstar takes a break from her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour. Shakira made headlines earlier this year when she fell onstage before quickly recovering and continuing the performance in El Salvador.

The outing also comes just weeks after the singer suggested she was not actively looking for a relationship.

Speaking to PEOPLE on June 3, Shakira said her primary focus remains her two sons, Milan, 13, and Sasha, 11, whom she shares with former soccer star Gerard Piqué.

“I’m just thinking of raising my kids,” she said. “I don’t see that for now. Maybe when they’re older.”

Shakira and Piqué were together for more than a decade after meeting during the 2010 FIFA World Cup, where he appeared in the music video for her hit song “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).” The couple welcomed two sons before announcing their separation in June 2022.

Shakira and Piqué pose together. Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/WireImage

The breakup between the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer and soccer star dominated headlines after reports surfaced that she learned of his alleged infidelity while caring for her father, who was hospitalized following a serious fall. Shakira later transformed the heartbreak into a series of hit songs, including Monotonía and BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53, both of which referenced the end of the relationship.

Following the separation, Shakira relocated from Barcelona to Miami with her sons after reaching a custody agreement with Piqué.

Milan Piqué Mebarak, Shakira, and Sasha Piqué Mebarak attend the premiere of Walt Disney Studios' "Zootopia 2" Matei Horvath/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

In 2023, the singer was rumored to be romantically linked with Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton. The two were spotted on a boat outing and dining together following the Spanish Grand Prix, but their relationship was never confirmed.

Garcia-Rulfo, 45, recently ended a three-year relationship with Audrey McGraw, 24, the youngest daughter of country stars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. Fans began speculating about a breakup earlier this year when the pair reportedly removed each other’s photos from their social media and unfollowed one another.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo for the "A Man Called Otto" premiere. David Livingston/WireImage