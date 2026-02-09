Superstar Suffers Fall in El Salvador During World Tour

Pop star Shakira faced a nasty fall while performing live this weekend, but didn’t let it stop her.

Shakira, 49, suffered the fall while performing “Si Te Vas” on the El Salvador stop of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour in the country’s capital, San Salvador.

The Colombian superstar shared a clip of the fall on her Instagram story. She quickly got up, laughed, and continued her performance to cheers. She told her fans not to worry and that she is “made of rubber.”

Shakira performs onstage during her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour at the Jorge "El Magico" Gonzalez Stadium in San Salvador on February 8, 2026. MARVIN RECINOS/Marvin Recinos / AFP via Getty Images

Last May, Shakira also fell during her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour in Montreal. At the time, she shared footage of this incident, captioning the video in French, “Like I say… nobody escapes falls!” She also wrote in Spanish, “Nobody is safe from falls!”

The Colombian superstar suffered a fall on stage but told fans "not to worry." Marvin Recinos / AFP via Getty Images

Shakira’s tour continues this month, heading to Mexico, Jordan, and Abu Dhabi, before concluding in Saudi Arabia in April.

The tour highlights her 12th studio album and focuses heavily on her breakup with her ex-husband, soccer player Gerard Piqué. The couple was married for 11 years and separated amid rumors of his infidelity. When kicking off the tour last year, Shakira smiled on stage as fans yelled, “Hey, Pique, go f--- yourself.”

The artist praised Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny ahead of his Super Bowl performance on Sunday. Hours before he was set to headline the show, Shakira wished him well, writing on Instagram, “Remembering our first performance together at Super Bowl 2020 and wishing you, Benito, all the best tonight. 💕"

The two icons performed together at the 2020 Super Bowl, where Shakira and Jennifer Lopez were the headliners. Bad Bunny joined Shakira on stage in Miami.

In October, Shakira told Variety that she is “so proud” of Bad Bunny and that he represents the importance of “Spanish language music.”

Colombian singer Shakira and Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Al Bello/Getty Images

“It’s the perfect moment for a performance like this. I can’t wait to watch it,” she said, adding that Spanish music has become “universal.”