Shakira Takes a Tumble at Montreal Concert But Doesn’t Let That Stop Her

Shakira had an unexpected fall during her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour, joking that “no one can escape falls,” not even Shakira.

The Colombian superstar had just begun dancing to her song “Whenever, Wherever” at the Bell Centre in Montreal Tuesday, but before she could start singing she slipped forward and fell on stage.

The 48-year-old didn’t let that stop her, popping right back up in front of the microphone and continuing the performance.

She later posted about the tumble on her Instagram Stories, captioning the video in French: “Like I say… nobody escapes falls!”

She also said in Spanish that “nobody is safe from falls!”

Shakira shared last night’s fall via Instagram. 😭pic.twitter.com/qZdsUU67Kb — shakirastuff | fan account (@shakirastuff_) May 21, 2025

Fans were quick to praise the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer on her professional recovery, one X user commenting “She’s so real for this! Instead of being ashamed she decides to share it herself. Queen, if you ask me.”

“A great example of resilience! I hope she didn’t get injured. Such falls cause pains and injuries the next morning,” said another user.

“She handled it like the boss that she is,” added another.

Others asked if she was okay, one commenting: “Take care of yourself, my big baby.”

At the start of her tour in February, Shakira had stomach issues that left her hospitalized, forcing her to postpone one of her tour dates at the Estadio Nacional in Lima, Peru.

“I am very sorry to inform you all that last night I had to go to the ER for an abdominal issue and am currently hospitalized,” she wrote on X Feb. 16.

“I am very sad that I will not be able to take the stage today,” she said. “I’ve been looking forward to reuniting with my incredible fans here in Peru.”

The singer has had a few other mishaps during her tour, having to cancel two shows in Santiago, Chile, because of issues with the stage production.

Most recently, an “urgent health warning” was issued to New Jersey concert-goers at her May 15 MetLife Stadium show after one attendee was diagnosed with measles.

But Shakira performed at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Feb. 2 and took home the trophy for Best Latin Pop Album for her 12th studio album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.

This is her first album since El Dorado in 2017, and is the first large body of music she’s released since her split with Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué in 2022 after rumors that he cheated on her, ending their 11-year-long relationship.

Shakira’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour kicked off in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, in February, and the singer seemed to revel in the crowd singing “Hey, Piqué, go f--- yourself.”

Her last show will be at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California, in June.