Shakira Concertgoers Issued Urgent Warning After Measles Outbreak
Thousands of people who attended a Shakira concert in New Jersey last week have been issued an urgent health warning following an outbreak of the measles. The Colombian singer’s show at the MetLife Stadium on May 15 could prove to be the epicenter of a major superspreader event after health officials identified a concertgoer “associated with a newly identified case of measles in a non-NJ resident who attended a concert in NJ while infectious.” Measles is one of the most contagious diseases in the world, and although no cases have been reported yet, MetLife has a max capacity of 82,000 and infected people may not start developing symptoms until as late as June 6. Although the disease was officially eliminated in the U.S. in 2000, it has seen a resurgence in recent years due to declining vaccination rates. Last week the CDC confirmed over 1,000 cases across 31 states, which have resulted in at least three deaths so far. The warning follows a similar alert issued by New Jersey health officials last week after an infected traveller passed through Newark Liberty International Airport, potentially exposing hundreds more people to the infectious disease.