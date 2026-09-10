Sharon Stone Drops Sex Life Bombshell

Basic Instinct actress Sharon Stone has revealed she has been celibate “for quite a while.”

The 67-year-old star made the candid admission during an appearance on Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown podcast on Tuesday.

Bialik, 50, asked Stone what she is like “as a girlfriend.”

“I’m a really good girlfriend, but I haven’t been a girlfriend in a long time,” Stone said.

Sharon Stone and her then-husband Phil Bronstein in happier times. Fred Prouser/REUTERS

“And I’ve been a girlfriend to bad boyfriends, and I’ve been a girlfriend to good boyfriends.”

Looking back on her romantic history, Stone joked that she had experienced every possible outcome.

“I’ve had good luck and bad luck and no luck at all,” she said.

She then revealed she has spent years deliberately staying single.

“I’ve been celibate for quite a while now because I’m just at the point where I really only want to be with someone that I care for,” she said.

Stone explained that her priorities have changed as her children have grown older. Rather than seeking a physical relationship, she said she now wants a genuine partner.

“Someone that’s my companion, not just someone to have sex with,” she said.

“I’m kind of bored with that,” she added. “I’m in the no luck at all phase right now.”

The actress said being comfortable with that period of her life is necessary if she is going to find the kind of relationship she actually wants.

“It’s the phase you need to be willing to be in to have the thing that I really want,” she said.

Sharon Stone in "Basic Instinct" in 1992. IMDb

Bialik then asked Stone whether she had ever experienced the defining romance of her life.

“Have you had that? Have you had a great love of your life?” Bialik asked.

Stone replied: “I have had loves in my life, but I don’t think I’ve had the great love of my life.”

The actress has been married twice. She wed producer Michael Greenburg in 1984, with the marriage ending in divorce in 1990. She later married journalist Phil Bronstein in 1998, and the couple divorced in 2004.

Stone adopted her eldest son, Roan, now 26, with Bronstein in 2000.

Her marriage to Bronstein became the subject of a painful revelation earlier this year when Stone discussed the circumstances surrounding their split and a serious health scare she experienced in the early 2000s.

Sharon Stone was one of the biggest sex symbols of the 1990s. Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

Speaking on The Person Who Believed In Me podcast in June, Stone recalled being told in 2001 that doctors had found tumors in her breasts. She said she was advised that she would need a bilateral mastectomy.

Stone decided to proceed with the surgery, but said Bronstein strongly opposed the decision.

“My husband said, ‘This is ridiculous,’” she recalled, saying he then “got up and left the room.”

According to Stone, a doctor challenged Bronstein’s reaction, telling him: “If I had more patients like her, we’d have more women alive today. You need to sit down.”

Stone said she made it clear that she would make the final decision about her own treatment.

“And I said, ‘I make the decisions, not you,’” she recalled.

The confrontation, Stone said, effectively ended the marriage.

“That was the end of the marriage. That was it. He was done with me then. It was over,” she said.

“He thought I was ridiculous. He thought I was foolish. He thought I was making too many decisions myself.”

The tumors ultimately turned out to be benign, meaning Stone did not need to undergo the double mastectomy.

She has not remarried since her divorce from Bronstein.

Still, Stone remains optimistic about her chances of finding a lasting partner.

Asked in June whether she believes she will ever meet someone who “loves you just the way you are,” Stone gave a confident answer: “I will.”