(Warning: Spoilers ahead.)

It happened. Yellowjackets claimed another victim, all while I am still not over Simone Kessell’s Lottie and her tragic ending. In the heart-wrenching Episode 9 of Season 3, titled “How the Story Ends,” emotions soar as the fate of one particular character forces us to reflect on serendipity, grief, and loss.

Episode 9 leaves us with some Yellowjackets succumbing more to the wilderness after Hannah (Ashley Sutton) kills Kody (Joel McHale), aligning herself with Shauna (Sophie Nélisse), who becomes increasingly unhinged.

In the present, Tai (Tawny Cypress), Misty (Christina Ricci), ad Van (Lauren Ambrose)—who is grappling with her recurring cancer diagnosis—leave the hospital and follow Shauna, who’s truly coming back to her teenage roots (hello, Hilary Swank’s Melissa and her arm!). Suddenly finding themselves chasing Melissa, they all end up back at her house, where everything unravels.

Lauren Ambrose as Van and Hilary Swank as Melissa Darko Sikman/Darko Sikman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

In the concluding moments of Episode 9, we discover that Melissa has closed off the chimney vent, causing the group to pass out. As Van fights to save them from poisoning, we witness Taissa’s internal battle as the “real” Tai finally resurfaces. After all this time, it’s so thrilling to see Van and Taissa again profess their love for each other. Every fan is instantly excited at the prospect of seeing them enjoy more time together.

Van’s fate remains uncertain up until the very last moments. When she picks up the knife to free Melissa who’s still tied up, something feels different—there’s a tension that foreshadows Van’s internal struggle between what she knows and what she wants to believe: “I have cancer. And there’s a chance that if I can kill you right now, maybe I’ll be allowed to live.”

As she points the knife at Melissa, visibly shaken, it’s clear she’s fighting her instinct to survive, even if it means taking another person’s life. It’s a desperate attempt to cling to the belief that The Wilderness demands a sacrifice to survive. Ambrose is exceptional in these scenes as, eventually, Van’s goodness trumps her need to live as she drops the knife.

Hilary Swank as Melissa and Lauren Ambrose as Van Kailey Schwerman/Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+ with

Then, in a cruel twist, the creators pull the rug out from under us. Without warning, Melissa stabs Van instead, asking, “Isn’t this what It wants?”.

With Van’s life slowly fading away, we’re bestowed a farewell reminiscent of the one the character Natalie had when she died—but this one is in true “Van” fashion. We witness adult and teenage Vanessa watching Ambrose’s Van dying as if it’s presented on a big cinema screen. Misty and Taissa discover her body, making the Vans feel like they’re watching an incredibly intense, heartbreaking story unfold on a screen. Ambrose’s Van, in disbelief, is guided through her final moments by her teenage self, who reassures her: “You are [the hero]! You saved them. You got the real love of our life back. You show me a better treasure”.

Frankly, the finale left me in tears for a solid 10 minutes. As the credits rolled, I kept thinking, “Is this it? Is this really how Van’s story ends? First lost in the wilderness, then sick, and now dying this way?” It left me in a state of resignation, reflecting on the suddenness and unfairness of death. In Van’s case, it was particularly cruel, especially since “the real” Tai had finally triumphed over the “other” self. It felt as though their time together had been stolen from them, and seeing Taissa’s pain and screams over Van’s body is heart-shattering.

Lauren Ambrose as Van and Tawny Cypress as Taissa Kailey Schwerman/Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

One thing is certain: Lauren Ambrose was born to play the adult Van, and she did so with such depth. There’s a seamless continuity between how Liv Hewson portrays the younger character and how Ambrose embodies her in adulthood. Additionally, her chemistry with Cypress’ Tai is so intimate and genuine; you can’t help but root for them to find happiness. But as life, and Yellowjackets, teach us, true happiness rarely comes easily. Van’s final moments are deeply solemn, and Ambrose does an extraordinary job of evoking the raw emotions of someone who’s not ready to go. It’s an award-worthy performance.

Since the character arrived on the series in Season 2, I’ve always rooted for adult Van. There’s something about her vibrant shirts, her knowledge of pop culture, and her sarcastic humor that made me feel connected to her. Watching her ending felt cruel, especially considering Tai’s loss of her soulmate. The thought of what Tai would do after losing Van is unimaginable.

Yet, perhaps this was the best choice for the show’s trajectory. Season 3 has seen an astronomical body count—adult Lottie, coach Ben Scott (Steven Krueger), and now Van. With only one episode left in the season, I can’t help but feel anxious about what the creators will throw at us next. Whatever it is, I’m sure it will leave us in shock.