Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
TV
Movies
Reviews
Celebrity
Recaps
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Recaps
Joel McHale Crashes the ‘Yellowjackets’ Cannibal Feast
BBQ TIME
The unexpected guest star just turned everything we thought we knew about the show’s ’90s timeline on its head.
Emma Fraser
Published
Mar. 21 2025
3:01AM EDT
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Emma Fraser
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Recaps
‘Abbott Elementary’ Just Fired Fans’ Favorite Character
Clare Donaldson
Celebrity
Lisa From Blackpink: The Most Famous Person in the World Is in ‘The White Lotus’
Clare Donaldson
Industry News
The Reviews Are In: Off-Screen Drama Dwarfs Disney’s ‘Snow White’
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Celebrity
Pete Davidson Revealed to Be Dating Famous Actor’s Ex
Kenneal Patterson
Reviews
‘Snow White’ Is Disney’s Biggest Live-Action Catastrophe Yet
Nick Schager