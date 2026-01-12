‘Sinners’ Star Reveals Pregnancy on Golden Globes Red Carpet

Sinners star Wunmi Mosaku has revealed her pregnancy on the Golden Globes red carpet partially to stop speculation on her changing body.

The Nigerian-British actress, 39, rose to fame with roles in Black Mirror, Lovecraft Country, Vera, Luther and Deadpool & Wolverine before starring as Annie in the Golden Globe-nominated horror film Sinners.

Mosaku is fiercely guarded about her private life, with little known about her husband besides the fact he is American and the reason she is now based in the U.S.

Wunmi Mosaku attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Frazer Harrison/WireImage

She revealed her first child in July 2024 by posting a photo of herself with her baby daughter on Instagram captioned, “Mama went OUT out!”

In a new essay published in Vogue, Mosaku said that in her Nigerian culture, it is not common to announce a pregnancy.

“Everything in me resists sharing it publicly,” she wrote. “Not because I’m not grateful or joyful, but because this feels like one of the few things that truly belongs to me.”

However she said the success of Sinners has given her a “new visibility” and then added, “I’ve been advised to get ahead of speculation and questions. Keen eyes mean speculation has already begun. Is she pregnant? Has she gained weight? What’s with the outfit?”

Wunmi Mosaku attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Mosaku also addressed the “scrutiny” around women’s bodies, and shared her hope that society “could let women simply be. Without dissection.”

She added, “No matter how ‘easy’ a pregnancy may appear, you have no idea what someone has endured to arrive there. The trials. The tears. The tests. We know, in theory, that it isn’t simple—but we don’t practice the gentleness required when speaking about, or to someone who is, or might be, or has been, or is trying to become pregnant."

Mosaku also raised the challenges for Black mothers, saying that with her first child, “I didn’t feel truly able to exhale” until her OB-GYN had given her the all-clear.

Wunmi Mosaku attends AARP The Magazine's 24th Annual Movies For Grownups Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on January 10, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

“Being pregnant as a Black woman, you’re not just worrying about whether your baby will be okay, you’re praying you will be too,” she wrote, discussing the mix of joy and fear.

“Black maternal mortality is always on our minds. Pregnancy and labor are among the most extreme and dangerous things a person can naturally endure,” she said.

On Sunday’s Golden Globe red carpet, Mosaku told ExtraTV, “It was nice to stop pretending,” and embrace her baby bump for the cameras.

Speaking of the first trimester of pregnancy, she said, “it’s so hard, it’s exhausting, that’s the hardest one. Everyone keeps it quiet and it’s so exhausting. The drain that you feel is like nothing else.”

Wunmi Mosaku at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Michael Buckner/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images

Her custom yellow dress for the Golden Globes was designed by Matthew Reisman.

Sinners has been nominated for seven Golden Globes including Best Motion Picture Drama and Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for Michael B. Jordan.

Mosaku is now filming The Social Reckoning alongside Mikey Madison and Jeremy Strong. It is a companion piece to The Social Network, which documented the rise of Facebook. Madison plays Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen and Strong plays Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.