‘Sinners’ Star, 29, Expecting First Child
BABY BOOM
Hailee Steinfeld and husband Josh Allen are expecting their first child, the actress announced on her Substack on Friday. The couple, who are both 29, were married in May in California. Steinfeld told Variety in October about her marriage thus far to Allen, the Buffalo Bills quarterback. “What we do is so unpredictable, and his job is on such a strict schedule. So it’s actually a blessing—I try to organize my time so I can be where he is,” the Oscar nominee explained. “This time of year, I get to hunker down, slow down, support him and live life. When the offseason rolls around, it’s go-time for me.” Allen said around the same time that his wife made him realize that he could be “more than a football player.” Steinfeld, he added, “is an unbelievable, undeniable rock star in her work, in her life as a person. She’s everything I need in my life.”