‘SNL’ Newbie Savages Tucker Carlson With Brutal Impression

Rookie Saturday Night Live cast member Jeremy Culhane stunned audiences with his surprise impression of right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson.

Culhane appeared as the first guest on the latest “Weekend Update,” giving his impression of Carlson reviewing this year’s Oscar-nominated movies.

“Why don’t we grab some popcorn and watch American culture collapse,“ Culhane’s Carlson said sarcastically.

In what would turn out to be his catchphrase, he added in an annoyed tone, ”What are we doing? What’s going on?"

SNL, Jeremy Culhane as Tucker Carlson NBC

The former Fox News host made clear that he didn’t care for many of the Best Picture nominees, especially the vampire horror flick Sinners.

“Of course, leftist woke America’s favorite movie this year is about sinning. Huh. Why does that not surprise me?” Carlson said.

He added, “No, sorry kids, we don’t go to church anymore. We go to Sinners. That’s the rule. That’s the goal now. What are we doing? What’s going on?"

Culhane also mocked Carlson’s distinctive laugh. When his version of Carlson reminisced on the opening act of Forrest Gump where Gump is being bullied as a kid, he breaks into a fit of high-pitched laughter.

“I gotta tell you,” said “Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost, “That laugh is just awful.”

“That’s not my laugh,” Carlson explained. “That’s the soul of an 18th-century mental patient trying to escape from this locket.”

Carlson’s favorite Best Picture nominee turned out to be Hamnet, mainly because it’s “a movie about a boy who shows interest in theater” and then “dies.”

“I actually really liked that part,” Carlson said, breaking out into ghoulish laughter again.

Tucker Carlson was previously impersonated on SNL by former cast member Alex Moffat.

In 2022, Carlson was called out by Pete Davidson on “Update” for his apparent hypocrisy when it comes to making fun of people’s appearance.

When Davidson had made fun of Congressmen Dan Crenshaw’s eye patch in a 2018 “Update” appearance, Carlson joined in on the demands for Davidson to apologize. Four years later, Carlson himself derisively referred to Crenshaw as “Eyepatch McCain.”

“That’s two veterans in one insult!” Davidson remarked. He added to Jost, “Jeez, Colin, your dad’s a d--k.”