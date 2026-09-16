Industry News

‘SNL’ Solidifies Cast With Two New Additions

CASTING CALL

The sketch show has finalized its Season 52 cast.

Dana Herrnstadt
Dana Herrnstadt  

Editorial Intern, Obsessed

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "SNL FYC Event" -- Pictured: (l-r) Sarah Sherman, Kam Patterson, Ben Marshall, Chloe Fineman, Andrew Dismukes, Veronika Slowikowska, James Austin Johnson, Marcello Hernandez, Tommy Brennan, Ashley Padilla, Kenan Thompson, Bowen Yang at The Saban Media Centre in North Hollywood, CA on June 1, 2026 -- (Photo by: Griffin Nagel/NBC via Getty Images)
Griffin Nagel/NBC via Getty Images

Saturday Night Live has announced that two new cast members will join for Season 52.

All Season 51 cast members will also return, except for Chloe Fineman, Bowen Yang, and Martin Herlihy. Yang left the show during Season 51, while Fineman announced her departure in July ahead of Season 52. Variety confirmed Herlihy’s departure on Sept. 9.

The new cast members are Saidah Belo-Osagie and Grace Reiter. According to an NBC press release, Belo-Osagie is from Queens, N.Y. She wrote and directed the short film Tinge, created the event series “Afrobeats Futura,” and created the solo show Saidah Gets Closure. Belo-Osagie is the first Black woman on the cast since Ego Nwodim’s departure after Season 50.

Saidah Belo-Osagie
Saidah Belo-Osagie Mike Klubeck

Reiter, who’s from Chippewa, WI, will appear in the upcoming series Minimum Wage, on which she also wrote and directed. She also had a small role in SNL alum Tim Robinson’s The Chair Company, and made the online parody The Hunger Games (but Better).

Grace Reiter
Grace Reiter Jill Petracek/Jill Petracek

Belo-Osagie and Reiter both reposted SNL’s Instagram announcement on their Instagram stories. Belo-Osagie wrote, “A DREAM COME TRUE.” Current cast members, including Jane Wickline and Veronika Slowikowska, showed their enthusiasm in the comments section on the original post, with Wickline writing “YUPPP” and Slowikowska writing “MY GIRLS.”

In addition to Belo-Osagie and Reiter, the cast includes all of last year’s newbies: Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson and Veronika Slowikowska, as well as veterans Kenan Thompson, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Marcello Hernández, James Austin Johnson, Sarah Sherman, Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline.

SNL’s Season 52 premiere airs Sept. 26 on NBC with host Jalen Brunson and musical guest Katseye.

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Dana Herrnstadt

Dana Herrnstadt

Editorial Intern, Obsessed

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now