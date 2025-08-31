‘SNL’ Star Appears to Confirm Return Amid Cast Exodus

Following a series of announcements confirming the shock departures of several beloved Saturday Night Live stars, one cast member has seemingly confirmed she will be staying on our screens.

Chloe Fineman, who joined the show in 2019, commented on fellow cast member Michael Longfellow’s post announcing his departure with a series of broken-hearted emojis and a simple “will miss ur sleepy ass at pre-tapes,” which many have interpreted as confirmation she will be continuing on the show. If true, it would make her the first cast member to confirm their return.

The Daily Beast has contacted Fineman’s representatives for confirmation.

Several departures announced this week have made waves. Longfellow announced his departure after three years with a series of photos and a heartfelt message, writing, “Will not be returning for a 4th season at SNL. Wish I was but, so it goes. It was the best three years of my life so far. I feel nothing but gratitude for the experience and everyone there.

“Lorne, you gave me the greatest job in the world and changed my life. You even put my mom on TV. Thank you doesnt begin to cover it, but thank you,” he continued.

Other cast members who will not be returning include Emil Wakim, who described the news as a “gut punch” but added that he was “so grateful” for his time on the show, and Devon Walker, who wrote in an Instagram post, “me and baby broke up” and described the show as sometimes being “toxic as hell.”

In a Rolling Stone interview published on Saturday, Walker described it as a mutual decision, telling the magazine, “I think I felt ready to leave the show, and I think the show felt ready to leave me.”

Another departure that shocked fans was that of Heidi Gardner after eight seasons on the show. Some fans were so outraged by the news that they began calling for SNL’s cancelation on social media.