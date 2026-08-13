‘SNL’ Star Mourns Former Castmate After Shocking Death

Kenan Thompson, 48, shared a Facebook tribute to his former Nickelodeon co-star Christy Knowings, who died on Tuesday at 46 after an asthma attack yielded brain damage.

“Man this one hit hard!!!” Thompson wrote. “Rest well Christy!!! Never could have imagined this day!! Sending so much love to her family!! She was a real one and one of the funniest people out here!!!”

Christy Knowings died Tuesday after brain damage following an asthma attack. Albert L. Ortega/Albert L. Ortega, Getty Images

Knowings is the second All That alum to pass away this year. Thirty-three-year-old Kianna Underwood was killed in a hit-and-run vehicle collision in Brooklyn, prompting an outpouring of online support.

Thompson and Knowings acted together on the children’s sketch comedy program All That from 1997 to 2000. The show was a hit, running for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2005. Their fellow cast members included now-big names like Kel Mitchell, Danny Tamberelli, Nick Cannon, and Amanda Bynes. Before All That, Knowings appeared in Rosie O’Donnell’s sketch-comedy special on Nickelodeon, And Now This.

Nickelodeon rebooted All That in 2019, with Thompson—who has since become the longest-tenured SNL cast member ever—returning as an executive producer, and Knowings appearing as a guest star.

Facebook/Kenan Thompson Facebook/Kenan Thompson

Knowings suffered the asthma attack last Friday and was put on life support shortly after, TMZ reported. Knowings’ aunt announced her death on Facebook Wednesday.

“Gonna miss you buddy!!!” Thompson’s Facebook post ended. “Show christyknowings ★ some love y’all!!!”