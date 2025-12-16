Comedian Leslie Jones has slammed President Donald Trump in an explosive, bleep-filled rant with Nicole Wallace.

The former Saturday Night Live star attacked Trump’s rhetoric and political persona, drawing on her own experience working with him on SNL in 2015.

Jones raged at host Wallace on MS NOW’s The Best People, with one answer bleeped for several seconds, after being asked about Trump’s recurring insults toward women.

“He’s calling female reporters piggy and stupid and dumb and insubordinate,” Wallace said.

Jones fired back, “Wait a minute. Let me explain something to you. I don’t understand how these people let that in.” She then hurled expletives at the president, enacting how she would respond in the scenario of Trump calling her “piggy.”

Leslie Jones has previously said Trump “looked like a scared little boy” before he hosted ‘SNL’ in 2015. Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

“If he would have said ‘shut up piggy’ to me, I’d have been like, you fat motherf---er,” she said, also calling Trump a “b-----d.”

Jones continued to say, “If Obama did that, Biden did that...they would have dragged Obama to the yard and executed him right there.”

Trump has come under fire for using the word “piggy” to attack women. In early November, Trump barked “quiet, piggy” at a female reporter who asked him about the Jeffrey Epstein files. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the president’s choice of words by saying he’s very frank, and that his “frankness” is “one of the many reasons that the American people reelected this president.”

Donald Trump hosted SNL in 2015 and worked with Leslie Jones who was on the cast at the time. NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

“How are we repeating the worst part of history?” Jones questioned in her interview as she discussed Trump’s antics. “We should be embarrassed. As citizens, we should be embarrassed.”

Jones also touched on the power of comedy and comedians in calling out Trump, saying he recognizes it, and that’s why he has gone after the likes of Jimmy Kimmel.

Jones has repeatedly condemned the president. In an October interview with the Daily Beast, she recalled interacting with Trump when he hosted SNL, saying he “looked like a scared little boy.”

“I never took that dude seriously,” she said. Jones wanted to play Trump herself on SNL, but noted that Lorne Michaels refused.

“I really wanted to play Trump. I went and talked to Lorne, and I was like, wouldn’t it be hilarious if I played Trump? It would p--- him off and I would play him so good. And Lorne was like, no,” she recalled.