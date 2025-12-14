‘SNL’s’ Drug-Addled Trump Thirsts Over Leavitt’s Lips

Saturday Night Live ripped into President Trump’s frequent comments about his Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

James Austin Johnson returned as Trump, with cast member Ashley Padilla returning as Leavitt. In reference to the real-life Trump’s public thirsting over Leavitt, Johnson’s Trump told reporters, “Oh, how great is Karoline Leavitt? We love her.”

Trump added, “Oh, she’s got a beautiful face. And those lips that don’t quit.”

Saturday Night Live, Trump and Karoline Leavitt on Air Force One NBC

“Pretty amazing that I could just openly simp over my young blond subordinate,” Trump said. “It’s giving Michigan football coach.”

Trump, who’d explained earlier that he’d just taken both “an Ambien and an Adderall,” asked the camera to zoom in on Leavitt’s mouth.

“It’s one of my top mouths. I love that mouth,“ Trump said. ”Look at those lips, They go ‘bop bop bop’ like a machine gun. Just spectacular.”

Trump bluntly added afterward, “I’m a married man.”

SNL’s Trump also squared off with CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins, played by cast member Chloe Fineman.

“You have a question, you nasty, horrible witch?” Trump asked Collins as she entered the frame.

Collins remarked, “That’s one of the nicer things that you’ve called me.”

The joke referenced how the real Trump called Collins “stupid and nasty” in a long Truth Social post last Saturday.

Saturday Night Live, Trump and Kaitlan Collins on Air Force One. NBC

The cold open ended with a joke referencing the long-running speculation over Trump’s oft-bandaged hand.

Trump’s constantly-bruised hand, along with other apparent signs of his deteriorating health, has been a growing source of media concern. The Daily Beast was one of the first publications to consistently treat the issue seriously.

U.S. President Donald Trump sports a bandage on his right hand at an event at Mount Airy Casino Resort on December 9, 2025 in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania. Alex Wong/Getty Images

“I have to begin my pre-bedtime self-care ritual,” SNL‘s Trump told reporters at the end of the cold open.

His ritual included “putting a bandage on my hand and covering it with makeup, then adding more layers of bandage and makeup. It’s a medical lasagna. Mamma mia.”