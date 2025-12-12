Fired Football Coach Threatened Suicide in Front of Mistress

Prosecutors say ex-University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore, who was arrested hours after he was fired on Wednesday, threatened to commit suicide in front of his mistress.

Appearing at court on Friday, Moore, 39, was officially charged with felony home invasion, along with misdemeanor counts of stalking and breaking and entering, officials said. He was booked into Washtenaw County Jail after an alleged assault on Wednesday.

The father-of-three allegedly broke into the home of his executive assistant, Paige Shiver, with whom he was having an affair. Prosecutors said the 32-year-old staffer had broken off their fling two days prior and reported it to the school’s athletic department, which led to Moore’s firing.

Once inside her home in Pittsfield Township, the disgraced football coach grabbed sharp household objects like kitchen scissors and threatened to hurt himself in front of Shiver, prosecutors said. They added that an exasperated Moore said he was going to “make her watch” and that “my blood is on your hands.”

Ex-Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore faces a felony and two misdemeanor charges. Aaron J. Thornton/Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Dispatch audio of the alleged assault, broadcast by NBC News Daily, revealed that a woman called police to report that a man, suspected to be Moore, broke into her house and attacked her. The woman said the man had been “stalking her for months,” the dispatcher added.

Moore was removed from his $5.6 million-a-year role as head coach of Michigan football on Wednesday after Shiver informed the school of their relationship.

“This conduct constitutes a clear violation of university policy, and UM maintains zero tolerance for such behavior,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said.

The university’s president, Domenico Grasso, released a statement on Thursday regarding Moore’s dismissal, saying the coach’s “breach of trust” was “painful for many in our community.”

“There is absolutely no tolerance for this conduct at the University of Michigan. None,” Grasso wrote, adding that the matter would remain under investigation by the university.

Moore signed a five-year contract with the school in 2024 worth nearly $30 million. The university said it would not pay out the remainder of his contract because he was fired for cause.

As defined in Moore’s contract, misconduct is a valid means of termination for cause. The university’s standard practice guide says that “A Supervisor may not, implicitly or explicitly, initiate or attempt to initiate an Intimate Relationship with a Supervisee over whom they exercise supervisory authority.”

Wolverines assistant coach Biff Poggi was named interim head coach following Moore’s departure, which comes at the tail end of a 9-3 season and ahead of their Citrus Bowl matchup against the University of Texas Longhorns.