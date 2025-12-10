Trump, 79, Derails Speech to Thirst Over Leavitt, 28

Donald Trump thirsted over Karoline Leavitt’s lips during a speech that was supposed to tout his economic agenda.

The 79-year-old president rolled into a rally in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday to deliver a message of economic success, even as many Americans say they’re still being squeezed by the cost of living.

But he quickly veered off-message when he stopped to gush about his 28-year-old press secretary’s “beautiful face.”

President Donald Trump raved that press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s lips “don’t stop-op-op-op, like a little machine gun.” Alex Wong/Getty Images

“We even brought our superstar today, Karoline,” Trump said as the crowd erupted in cheers. “Isn’t she great? Is Karoline great?”

He then flaunted his intense fascination with Leavitt’s lips—complete with bizarre sound effects to match his imagination.

“You know, when she goes on television, Fox, like, I mean, they dominate, they dominate,” Trump said while looking off to the side at his press secretary, who is more than 50 years his junior. “When she gets up there with that beautiful face and those lips that don’t stop-op-op-op, like a little machine gun.”

He added, “She’s got no fear... because we have the right policy—we don’t have men in women’s sports ... we don’t have to sell transgender to everybody, we don’t have to sell open borders where the whole world is allowed to come into our country from prisons and everywhere else—so she’s got a little bit easier job. I wouldn’t want to be the other side’s press secretary.”

Trump is apparently captivated by Leavitt’s appearance and lips, frequently resorting to the bizarre machine gun analogy when speaking about her.

“It’s that face. It’s that brain. It’s those lips, the way they move. They move like she’s a machine gun,” the commander-in-chief said in an interview with Newsmax in August.

“She’s a great person, actually,” he added. “I don’t think anybody has ever had a better press secretary than Karoline.”

Leavitt married real estate developer Nicholas Riccio, 60, in January, around six months after they welcomed their son, Niko.

The New Hampshire native worked for Trump in his first administration as an assistant press secretary from 2019 to 2021.

After a failed congressional election bid, she returned to work for Trump in January 2024 as his national press secretary during his election campaign. After Trump appointed her to her current position, she became the youngest White House press secretary in history.