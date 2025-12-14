‘SNL’s’ ‘Weekend Update’ Invents New Word to Troll Trump’s Health Crisis

Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che told the coldest joke of the night during “Weekend Update,” at the expense of Trump’s alleged health problems.

“This week, President Trump claimed that ‘affordability’ is a new word made up by Democrats to hurt him,” Che said. “But if Democrats really wanted to make up a word specifically to hurt Trump, it would probably be ‘Fatmentia.’”

Che showed a fake screenshot of a dictionary website, making clear that ‘Fatmentia’ indeed referred to both Trump’s weight and his apparent cognitive decline.

Saturday Night Live, Michael Che introducing the term "Fatmentia" for Trump. NBC

The joke comes after months of media scrutiny toward Trump’s physical and mental health, with many outlets following the Daily Beast’s lead in investigating the issue.

Co-anchor Colin Jost also made fun of Trump’s alleged mental decline:

“In a new interview, President Trump said that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s days are numbered, as opposed to Trump, whose days are lettered,” Jost said. He showed a picture of a weekly pill organizer box.

Saturday Night Live Colin Jost joking that Trump needs a pill organizer. NBC

“Trump also said that the proposed merger between Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery could be a problem, adding, ‘Bribe!’” Jost joked.

The line referred to the previous settlements that media companies have made with Trump. In July, Paramount settled a flimsy lawsuit for $16 million, a move that late-night hosts like Stephen Colbert alleged was a “big fat bribe” given to secure their merger with Skydance Media.

Jost added about Trump’s apparent concerns about the Netflix/Warner Bros. merger, “In response, Netflix is offering Trump one night with the Demon Hunters.”

Jost also ripped into Trump for rambling at a rally on Tuesday and having to be reminded by the audience that he was talking about the price of eggs.

“I love that the president lost his train of thought, and someone in the crowd had to remind him his train of thought was eggs,” Jost said.