‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Becomes Most-Watched Netflix Original Animated Film Ever
GOLDEN SPOT
Netflix’s newest global sensation KPop Demon Hunters has broken records by becoming the platform’s most-watched original animated film ever. The movie has already garnered more than 100 million views since its release on June 20, and 26.3 million views alone last week from July 21 to 27. It currently sits at the No. 2 spot on Netflix’s English film list. It’s also been making a splash on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The movie’s soundtrack debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Soundtracks chart and five songs still remain on the Hot 100 chart five weeks after the film’s release. The hit song “Golden” has surpassed artists like Justin Bieber and Morgan Wallen and, as of Wednesday, sits at the No. 2 spot, just behind pop-folk singer Alex Warren. As KPop Demon Hunters made Netflix history, the platform also saw immense success with another recently released film: Happy Gilmore 2. The sequel to the 1996 comedy starring Adam Sandler and Julie Bowen debuted at No. 1 among English films on Netflix. It has garnered 46.7 million views in three days since its release Friday, and has become the largest U.S. opening weekend of all time for a movie on the platform, according to a Netflix press release.