Trump Debuts Incredibly Creepy New Nickname for His Chief of Staff

President Donald Trump has revealed a new nickname for his chief of staff, Susie Wiles, dubbing her ‘Susie Trump’ at a Tuesday rally in Pennsylvania.

“Susie Trump, do you know Susie Trump?” he asked attendees at the rally at the Mount Airy Casino Resort in Mount Pocono. “Sometimes referred to as Susie Wiles. Susie Trump,” he continued, before going on a rant about the term ‘chief of staff.‘

“She’s a great chief of staff,” he said. “They don’t use the word chief of staff anymore because the Indians got extremely upset, but now the Indians actually want their name used, which is true, they never didn’t want it used.”

The president gave a 90-minute-long address at a Tuesday rally in Mount Pocono. Alex Wong/Getty Images

It was unclear which Native Americans, if any, the president was referring to, although the San Francisco Unified School District phased out the use of ‘chief’ in its job titles in 2022, citing concerns expressed by Native American members of the community.

Trump went on to explain that Wiles had told him, “We have to start campaigning, sir,” prompting him to respond, “I won! Already?”

“We have to win the midterms,” Trump quoted Wiles as saying, “and you’re the guy that’s gonna take us over the midterms.”

Susie Wiles joined Trump's White House as his chief of staff after serving as his campaign manager in 2024. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Wiles discussed the White House’s revised strategy for next year’s midterms in a rare interview on Tuesday. Appearing on The Mom View, a YouTube channel run by the conservative group Moms of America, Wiles revealed her intention to make the president “campaign like it’s 2024.”

“Typically in the midterms, it’s not about who’s sitting at the White House—you localize the election and you keep the federal officials out of it. We’re actually going to turn that on its head and put him on the ballot because so many of those low propensity voters are Trump voters,” she explained.

“We saw [during the off-year elections] what happens when he’s not on the ballot and not active. I haven’t quite broken it to him yet, but he’s going to campaign like it’s 2024 again.”