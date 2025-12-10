Trump Debuts Incredibly Creepy New Nickname for His Chief of Staff

President Donald Trump has revealed a new nickname for his chief of staff, Susie Wiles, dubbing her ‘Susie Trump’ at a Tuesday rally in Pennsylvania.
“Susie Trump, do you know Susie Trump?” he asked attendees at the rally at the Mount Airy Casino Resort in Mount Pocono. “Sometimes referred to as Susie Wiles. Susie Trump,” he continued, before going on a rant about the term ‘chief of staff.‘
“She’s a great chief of staff,” he said. “They don’t use the word chief of staff anymore because the Indians got extremely upset, but now the Indians actually want their name used, which is true, they never didn’t want it used.”
It was unclear which Native Americans, if any, the president was referring to, although the San Francisco Unified School District phased out the use of ‘chief’ in its job titles in 2022, citing concerns expressed by Native American members of the community.
Trump went on to explain that Wiles had told him, “We have to start campaigning, sir,” prompting him to respond, “I won! Already?”
“We have to win the midterms,” Trump quoted Wiles as saying, “and you’re the guy that’s gonna take us over the midterms.”
Wiles discussed the White House’s revised strategy for next year’s midterms in a rare interview on Tuesday. Appearing on The Mom View, a YouTube channel run by the conservative group Moms of America, Wiles revealed her intention to make the president “campaign like it’s 2024.”
“Typically in the midterms, it’s not about who’s sitting at the White House—you localize the election and you keep the federal officials out of it. We’re actually going to turn that on its head and put him on the ballot because so many of those low propensity voters are Trump voters,” she explained.
“We saw [during the off-year elections] what happens when he’s not on the ballot and not active. I haven’t quite broken it to him yet, but he’s going to campaign like it’s 2024 again.”
Wiles joined Trump’s White House as his chief of staff following his inauguration in January, having previously served as his campaign manager for his 2024 presidential campaign. Prior to joining his campaign, she oversaw his fundraising apparatus, including as CEO of the Save America PAC.