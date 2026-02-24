SNL’s Colin Jost Humiliated Over Screaming Bobsled Run

Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost probably isn’t going to be trying out for the Olympics anytime soon, as Seth Meyers gleefully pointed out Monday night.

SNL’s former “Weekend Update” anchor took his chance to roast his successor for an embarrassing bobsledding attempt during the Winter Olympics in Milan.

“I’ve always said if a Meyers is going to win a gold medal, it sure as hell isn’t going to be me,” the anchor joked, congratulating the American Winter Olympians, including bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor, who took home her first Olympic gold medal in Milan last week. “And it sure as hell wasn’t going to be in the bobsled.”

“I love that he finally found something scarier than reading a joke Che wrote about his wife," Meyers joked. YouTube/Late Night with Seth Meyers

“If you want to know how a former ‘Weekend Update’ anchor would do in the bobsled, please listen to a few seconds of current ‘Weekend Update’ anchor Colin Jost screaming during a practice run,” Meyers laughed.

Jost is then seen howling in the back of a bobsled, driven by Team USA’s Bryan Berghorn, yelling, “Holy s--t!!”

Meyers came for his friend and former colleague, mocking, “I love that he finally found something scarier than reading a joke Che wrote about his wife.”

Later in this show, Meyers found a way to come back to Jost once again, playing a slip of the SNL star panicking as he slides down in the bobsled. “Trump is basically a guy going downhill on a bobsled screaming,” Meyers said.

Colin Jost said bobsledding was the scariest thing he's done. YouTube/Late Night with Seth Meyers

In an interview with NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico after his bobsled experience, Jost said, “I was not prepared for the level of terror of this bobsled. I swear to God, I thought I was going to die.”

“I thought my back was going to snap in half. I thought my bones were gonna fly off my body and be littered all up and down the bobsled track,” he continued. “It was by far the scariest experience I’ve ever had in my life.”

Meyers was the anchor of SNL’s “Weekend Update” from 2006 until his departure from the show in 2014. Jost has been co-anchor of the segment with Michael Che since 2014.