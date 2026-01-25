‘SNL’s’ Trump Distracts From ICE Killings by Awarding Himself

The latest cold open of Saturday Night Live briefly alluded to a border agent’s tragic shooting of a VA nurse on Saturday morning in Minneapolis, but ultimately chose to stay in familiar territory.

“After that lady whose name I already forget gave me her Nobel Prize, I thought, ‘I need more awards,’” said Trump, played by cast member James Austin Johnson. “And after what all my little freaks and psychos and I’s have been doing, I need more distractions.”

Trump’s idea for a distraction was an awards show, formatted like the Oscars, where (almost) all of the awards went to him.

“Look, everything’s gold and shiny,” Trump said. “And what a crowd we have tonight. So many awful, terrible people in the house.”

Trump added, “I’d like to get a round of applause going for the nominees, but my doctors say if I clap, both my dead, purple hands will explode with blood.”