‘SNL’s’ Trump Distracts From ICE Killings by Awarding Himself

“I need more distractions,” James Austin Johnson’s Trump told viewers.

Michael Boyle
The latest cold open of Saturday Night Live briefly alluded to a border agent’s tragic shooting of a VA nurse on Saturday morning in Minneapolis, but ultimately chose to stay in familiar territory.

“After that lady whose name I already forget gave me her Nobel Prize, I thought, ‘I need more awards,’” said Trump, played by cast member James Austin Johnson. “And after what all my little freaks and psychos and I’s have been doing, I need more distractions.”

Trump’s idea for a distraction was an awards show, formatted like the Oscars, where (almost) all of the awards went to him.

“Look, everything’s gold and shiny,” Trump said. “And what a crowd we have tonight. So many awful, terrible people in the house.”

Trump added, “I’d like to get a round of applause going for the nominees, but my doctors say if I clap, both my dead, purple hands will explode with blood.”

“There’s probably nothing to worry about,” Trump said. “Doctors say I could live to be 120, or current age.”

