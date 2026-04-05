SNL’s ICE Barbie Husband Breaks Silence on ‘Bimbo’ Scandal

Saturday Night Live cast member Sarah Sherman starred on “Weekend Update” as Kristi Noem’s cross-dressing husband, Bryon.

Bryon Noem, 56, reportedly has a habit of dressing up on camera with giant balloon breasts and skin-tight leggings, and has spent thousands of dollars talking to “bimboification” fetish models online.

Sherman appeared at the “Update” desk wearing Bryon’s “bimbo bazongas,” as she called them.

Michael Che and Sarah Sherman on "Weekend Update." NBC

“I dare you to make a joke about my big, beautiful balloon breasts,“ SNL‘s Bryon told co-anchor Michael Che. “I dare you to kink-shame me on national TV about my insane clown Juggalos and tiny, teeny little pink bike shorts.”

The segment also referenced a major 2024 scandal of Bryon’s wife, ousted Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, in which she bragged in her memoir about shooting her own dog.

Sherman’s Bryon asked Kristi if she had any thoughts about his “sweater puppies.” Noem, played again by cast member Ashley Padilla, responded by pumping her shotgun rifle and asking, “Did someone say puppies?”

Ashley Padilla as Kristi Noem. NBC

The Daily Mail’s exclusive report on Bryon was published less than a month after Kristi was officially replaced as DHS Secretary by Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin.

Kristi was reportedly fired for several reasons, including her alleged affair with her top adviser, Corey Lewandowski, and her handling of anti-ICE protests in Minneapolis.

Two U.S. citizens were killed by federal border agents at anti-ICE protests in Minneapolis in January, and Noem was widely criticized for baselessly describing both victims, mom-of-three Renee Good and VA nurse Alex Pretti, as domestic terrorists.

Kristi Noem earned the moniker “ICE Barbie” for her camera-ready immigration crackdowns. Alex Brandon/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Before running the DHS, Noem served as governor of South Dakota, where she tried to crack down on drag shows statewide.

“This is a conservative family who publicly shares values that are entirely opposite to what’s happening behind closed doors,” said fetish cam girl Lydia Love, 28, who was reportedly paid over $5,000 by Bryon.

Love said about the Noems, “They’re building careers by pushing beliefs that they themselves don’t follow and it’s extremely common in these circles. I hate the hypocrisy of it all. I like when people stand in what they believe in.”