ICE Barbie Begs for Prayers as Husband’s Sick Fetish Exposed

Ousted Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem says she is “devastated” over reports that her husband, Bryon Noem, secretly sent photos of himself sporting fake boobs and skintight leggings to adult performers—allegedly paying them thousands of dollars.

“Ms. Noem is devastated. The family was blindsided by this, and they asked for privacy and prayers at the time,” Noem’s representatives told the New York Post on Tuesday.

A bombshell Daily Mail report revealed that Bryon Noem, 56, has been moonlighting as a pouty-faced cross-dresser online, chatting with women from the “bimbofication” fetish scene.

The couple were high school sweethearts. REUTERS

Noem, for her part, is rumored to be in a yearslong relationship with her former—and married—de facto adviser Corey Lewandowski, with their affair dubbed as “D.C.’s worst-kept secret.”

The Mail reported that it obtained hundreds of messages involving three women tied to her husband’s “bimbofication,” a fetish that involves roleplaying as a hypersexualized Barbie doll by donning massive breasts and figure-hugging clothing.

Bryon himself has dabbled in the online community under the pseudonym “Jason Jackson,” with photos published by the outlet showing him stuffing balloons into a tight-fitting shirt to give the appearance of big boobs while posing with a pouty face. Other images showed Bryon wearing hot pink and pastel-colored biker shorts.

“It’s called bimbofication. People who modify their body to look like a doll. The Barbie look,” one model told the Mail. “His kink is for huge, huge ridiculous boobs.”

Kristi and Bryon Noem met in high school in South Dakota and were married in 1992, when the Trump appointee was a 20-year-old college student. They have three children: Kassidy, Kennedy, and Booker.

“Bryon is a partner in all I do and a helpmate through peaceful and busy times,” Kristi Noem wrote of her husband in a blog post in 2019, when she was the governor of South Dakota. “He’s not perfect, but he’s perfect for me.”

Corey Lewandowski's affair with Noem is dubbed as D.C.'s worst-kept secret. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

Meanwhile, Kristi Noem and Lewandowski, a former Trump campaign manager, have not been subtle about their relationship either, regularly traveling aboard a luxury private jet earmarked for high-profile deportations and reportedly making use of a private cabin on board.

Lewandowski reportedly fired the U.S. Coast Guard pilot of the plane after a bizarre incident in which Noem’s blanket was left behind on a different plane, only to be forced to reinstate the pilot after nobody else was available to fly the pair home.

Kristi Noem on her wedding day with husband Bryon Noem. Byron Noem/Facebook.

Sources told the New York Post that Donald Trump regularly tells the same story about catching Noem and Lewandowski drinking from the same soda can, which the 79-year-old, a known germaphobe, described as a dead giveaway.