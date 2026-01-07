‘SNL’ Star Hits MAGA Immigrant-Haters in Debut Netflix Special

Marcello Hernández’s Netflix stand-up special American Boy, released on Wednesday, ends with him defending the image of Latino immigrants in the United States.

“I’ve been watching the news now for the first time in my life, because they’re talking about us,” the Saturday Night Live star, who is of Cuban and Dominican descent, tells the crowd.

“Every time I turn on the news, there’s a white lady and she’s like, ‘the immigrants are coming in here and they’re doing crime,’” Hernández says. “And I’m like... maybe we are doing crime, but the biggest crime that we’re doing is working illegally, which is a pretty solid crime.”

Marcello Hernandez: American Boy. Marcello Hernandez at the Olympia Theater in Miami, Florida. Samuel Rivas/Netflix © 2025 Samuel Rivas

“There are a lot of Americans that don’t want to work legally, you know, so we are filling a void there,” Hernández jokes. “We’re helping out.”

Hernández, 28, notes that it bothers him “to hear, you know, white people talking about the Latinos like we’re scary.” He argues that, if anything, white people are scarier.

“If you’re white and you think that Latino immigrants are coming to America to grab a bunch of little kids and put them in a basement, no, that’s your thing,” Hernández remarks.

He continues, “We don’t do that type of crime. We don’t like our own kids. Why would we grab random kids? That’s not interesting to us.”

Hernández, who joined the SNL cast in 2022, asks his viewers to “be racist for a moment” and imagine a typical “Latino crime.”

“Latinos do fun, exciting crimes,” he argues. “I’m driving the plane and it has a little bit of cocaine. That’s a fun, exciting crime.”

He jokes that these “fun” crimes stand in sharp contrast to some of the high-profile crimes committed by famous white people, alluding to the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking scandal that has implicated both Donald Trump and Bill Clinton.

Hernández concludes, “So let’s remember this when we judge, and when we put blanket statements on the Latino immigrants: Remember that Latino immigrants do fun, exciting crimes that belong in movies, and white people do creepy crimes from documentaries.”

Saturday Night Live, Marcello explaining his mother's "sandal" discipline technique. NBC

The rest of the Netflix special covers familiar territory for Hernández, who generally stays away from politics and is probably best known for his recurring SNL character Domingo.

Hernández spends most of his set talking about his experience growing up with his Cuban refugee mother and in a nearly all-female household.

SNL fans will recognize much of Hernández‘s material here from his “Weekend Update” appearances, such as his 2022 segment explaining his mother’s “sandal” approach to discipline.

Most notable in American Boy are the connections to Hernández‘s recurring “Protective Mom” sketch, which joked about Latina moms not sympathizing with or believing their kids’ mental health problems.