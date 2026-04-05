SNL’s Pam Bondi Spirals Over Brutal Trump Firing

Saturday Night Live ripped into ousted Attorney General Pam Bondi for her sudden firing by President Trump in its latest cold open.

Trump announced Bondi would be replaced by Todd Blanche, Trump’s former personal lawyer and Bondi’s deputy at the Justice Department. So far, the new AG has shared Bondi’s approach of downplaying the importance of the Epstein files.

Played once again by star cast member Ashley Padilla, the SNL Bondi crashed a March Madness post-game show to give a positive spin on her controversial tenure as attorney general.

“I was amazing at my job,” Bondi said. “And I am proud to say I made history as the first woman ever to be fired as attorney general. I shattered that glass exit door.”

Bondi’s bravado quickly fell apart, however, as she suddenly burst into tears.

“I was amazing at my job,” said SNL's Pam Bondi, played by Ashley Padilla. NBC

“I’m so sorry,” Bondi said. Speaking of her AG position, she confessed, “I miss it already.”

Bondi complained further, “And they threw my headshot in the trash like it was the Epstein files.”

The joke referenced how the real-life Bondi reportedly had her White House portrait callously tossed into the trash on Friday, less than a day after Trump made her firing official.

Bondi's portrait in the trash reflects how disliked she was among career officials at DOJ, MS NOW reported. X/KDilanianMSNOW

Before Bondi showed up in the cold open, sports commentator Charles Barkley (portrayed by cast member Kenan Thompson) celebrated Trump’s decision.

“It is a shame when somebody gets fired, but we should all be glad that that freckle-chested dragon lady is gone,” Barkley said.

SNL’s Barkley also took a shot at Kristi Noem, whom Trump fired as Secretary of Homeland Security on Mar. 5 and replaced with former MMA fighter-turned-MAGA senator, Markwayne Mullin.

On Wednesday, Noem’s husband Bryon was revealed to enjoy cross-dressing and chatting with “bimbofication” fetish models online.

“Not to mention Kristi Noem,” Barkley said, “whose husband looks like he’s starring in Big Momma’s House 4.”

Daily Mail exclusive article on Bryon Noem. Daily Mail