This Is Why Trump Always Humiliates His Goons: Author

President Donald Trump’s Cabinet secretaries are all bound to suffer the same embarrassing fate, his longtime biographer warns.

Author Michael Wolff says the president’s inner circle will all eventually be humiliated by Trump, whose abrupt firing of former Attorney General Pam Bondi and ex-DHS head Kristi Noem is proof his second administration is not immune to the turnover that marred his first.

Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images/Reuters

“I want to say this very slowly and very emphatically: everybody in Trumpworld gets screwed,” Wolff said on the Inside Trump’s Head podcast, which he co-hosts. “100 percent.”

Wolff says it does not matter whether someone appears on the precipice of being fired. The ax can fall at any point.

“Everybody who we are looking at now who seems not on the firing line, it doesn’t matter,” he continued. “They are going to get screwed.”

“Total humiliation,” co-host Joanna Coles agreed.

Pam Bondi, 60, was reportedly informed she was being fired during a car ride with President Donald Trump, 79, on their way to the Supreme Court on Wednesday. White House/X

Bondi, 60, reportedly learned she was getting the boot during a brief car ride with Trump, 79, from the White House to the Supreme Court on Thursday. She was cut loose despite slow-walking the release of the Epstein files, which is littered with Trump references, and her aggressive defense of the president in an appearance before the House Judiciary Committee in February.

“I think it’s time,” Trump told Bondi on Wednesday as they traveled to hear oral arguments over birthright citizenship, sources told CNN.

Bondi pleaded with Trump to let her stay on until the summer, but he did not oblige. She later tried to spin her termination by announcing that she was “thrilled” to return to the private sector for a yet-to-be-named role.

Bondi says she is "thrilled" about "moving to an important private sector role." X/AGPamBondi

“The Pam Bondi thing—OK, it’s not unusual for a Cabinet secretary to be pushed out,” Wolff said. “And that happens in, usually, quite a prescribed, formal, courteous way. I mean, unless you’ve done something terrible or you’ve been involved in a scandal or whatever.”

He continued, “But if you’re just no longer the person the president wants in that job, they make an arrangement. They tell you you have X amount of days. There’s a certain kind of pretense that you’re leaving on your own terms.”

Wolff said a humiliating firing by Trump comes as part of the job when his sycophants agree to work for him. Wolff says the reason is simple—the president needs someone to take the blame for the administration’s chaos and controversies.

“Everybody who gets fired, everybody who gets removed—even if they’ve been involved in no scandal, done nothing specifically that is egregious or against the policies and practices of the administration—is taken down,” he said. “They are the ones blamed. He needs to humiliate people.”

Bondi and Kristi Noem have both been ejected from Trump's cabinet. Jonathan Ernst/Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The White House responded to Wolff’s latest remarks with a boilerplate attack on him.

“Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s--t and has been proven to be a fraud,” White House communications director Steven Cheung said. “He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain.”

Bondi followed Noem, 54, to the exit after a rocky 13-month tenure as attorney general. She was battered over the DOJ’s handling of the Epstein files, but it does not appear that is why Trump decided to oust her.

Bondi was criticized by the MAGA base for her handling of the Epstein files, but MS NOW’s Ken Dilanian claimed that Bondi was fired over her failure to prosecute Trump’s personal political enemies. Bondi’s allies told the outlet that she was willing to pursue those cases but had been hampered by the legal system.

CNN reports that Bondi made a last-ditch effort to save her job on Wednesday. After learning her job was gone, she reportedly inquired with a District Attorney about when charges could be brought against one of Trump’s political foes, former CIA Director John Brennan. She was told that day, if it ever came, would not be anytime soon. Her alleged last hurrah as AG was a bust.