Industry News
‘Snow White’ Gets a Sleepy Start at the Box Office
IT’S OFF TO STREAMING WE GO
The film’s worldwide total stands at $87.3 million against a $250 million budget.
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Night News Reporter
Published
Mar. 23 2025
6:18PM EDT
Disney
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Night News Reporter
