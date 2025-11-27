‘South Park’ Humiliates ‘F***ing D*****’ Pete Hegseth

South Park finally set its sights on Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, portraying him as a childish, ineffective, content-obsessed “d-----bag.”

Hegseth was introduced by failing to intimidate the South Park police station. He demanded they release Peter Thiel, who was arrested in the previous episode, only for Detective Harris to easily kick him to the curb.

South Park, Pete Hegseth being kicked out of the South Park police station. Comedy Central

“I don’t think you understand,” Hegseth told them. “You’re messing with the Department of War!”

The line referred to real-life Hegseth’s decision to rebrand the Department of Defense, a move that nobody in South Park—not even the Trump character—takes seriously.

“Hegseth, don’t just make a bunch of content,“ Trump tells him over the phone. ”Like, actually go and do something."

The advice seems to stun Hegseth, who is livestreaming the phone call to his social media followers. As Trump hangs up the phone on Hegseth he complains, “God, he is such a d-----bag!”

Pete Hegseth as portrayed on 'South Park.' Comedy Central

“Turkey Trot” airs days after Hegseth issued a court-martial threat against Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, a move that was ridiculed even by fellow Republicans as being hollow and unprofessional.

Hegseth’s threats against South Park are met with similar ridicule from the police department. By the episode’s end, Hegseth is easily imprisoned in the South Park jail alongside Peter Thiel.

South Park, Pete Hegseth and Peter Thiel in prison. Comedy Central

The height of the Hegseth mockery, however, came during a sarcastic montage of him invading South Park.

In a parody of “Highway to the Danger Zone” by Kenny Loggins, the lyrics sung, “Hegseth is a f---ing d-----” over and over again as Hegseth ran around playing soldier.

Between choruses, the song roasted Hegseth with the lines, “Acting like a tough guy, posting it around the world... Making lots of content, like a little teenage girl.”

South Park, Pete Hegseth feuding with Kristi Noem. Comedy Central

Hegseth’s obsession with content also had him feuding with Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, who once again shoots a dog in this episode.

Noem briefly tries to take over Hegseth’s invasion of South Park, telling her social media subscribers, “Like and subscribe, guys!”