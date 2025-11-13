‘South Park’ Ups the Ante With Graphic Trump-Vance Sex Scene

South Park mocked the Trump administration harder than ever this week with one of the most shocking, NSFW scenes of the season.

“Sora Not Sorry” features baby-faced JD Vance confessing his love toward President Trump, which Trump reciprocates by having sex with him in the Lincoln Bedroom.

“Oh boss, it’s so big,” Vance says at one point, staring down at Trump’s canonically “teeny-tiny” penis.

South Park, JD Vance and President Trump having sex. Comedy Central

The sex scene came after weeks of Vance’s character seemingly scheming against Trump, working behind his back to guarantee the abortion of Trump’s upcoming baby with Satan.

After Vance’s trickery was revealed in the show’s Pam Bondi-bashing episode, Vance had no choice this week but to apologize to Trump and make amends.

South Park, Trump's face mid-coitus Comedy Central

The sex scene went on for a while, making sure to include close-up shots of both Trump and Vance’s faces as they climaxed.

Before they hooked up, Vance asked Trump, “But boss, what about Satan?” Trump ignored the question.

The storyline appeared to be a reference to Trump’s famous infidelity with first lady Melania Trump. The connection was reinforced later in the episode when footage of Vance and Trump’s hookup was leaked to the press.

South Park, Fox News reacting to footage of Trump and Vance having sex. Comedy Central

The Fox News anchors were heartbroken to witness seemingly concrete evidence that Trump was having an affair. After Trump told them the footage was AI-generated, however, they went right back to cheering the president on.

The infidelity jokes continued in a later scene where Trump’s long-time lover, Satan, was suspicious of Trump.

“You swear on everything that video was fake?” Satan asked him. “Because it looks really real.”

Trump insisted the video was fake, before running off through the White House to hook up with Vance once more.

South Park, Trump in his underwear meeting in secret with Vance. Comedy Central

“Sora Not Sorry” airs after a string of increasingly provocative anti-Trump material from South Park.

In an interview Saturday with The New York Times, showrunners Trey Parker and Matt Stone explained their unusually heavy embrace of political commentary this season.

“It’s not that we got all political,” Parker said. “It’s that politics became pop culture.”

Stone explained that they’re also motivated by a sense that people are hesitant to speak out about the second Trump term: