Brown-Nosed Bondi Torched in Latest South Park Trump Troll

South Park offered a skewering takedown of U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi on Halloween, painting the Justice Department leader as Donald Trump’s lackey in a very on-the-nose way.

Show runners Matt Stone and Trey Parker debuted a special Halloween-themed episode titled “The Woman in the Hat” on Friday that depicts Bondi as having feces on her nose in a running gag whenever she praises the president.

Bondi is a recurring character in the newest installment of the show, which centers on Trump’s demolition of the White House’s East Wing, with Melania Trump depicted as a ghostly specter haunting the premises.

The First Lady’s face is shrouded by the wide-brimmed purple hat she wore during the U.K. state visit in September.

Bondi is first introduced as the episode follows up on a plot line in which Trump is having a baby with his romantic partner, Satan.

Dan Scavino, director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office and Trump’s former caddie, calls a meeting to discuss a conspiracy to prevent the baby’s birth.

“We won’t let any harm come to the baby of the greatest president that ever lived. You are without equal sir, and we are honored to be-” Bondi says before she’s cut off by Scavino, telling her she has feces on her nose.

The White House later seeks the help of a pair of paranormal investigators, Ed and Lorraine Warren, who analyze the “rectoplasm” that keeps appearing on Bondi’s nose.

Ed Warren identifies it as 54% a McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish sandwich and 28% Taco Bell, both of which Trump exclaims he recently ate — parodying the president’s fast food dining habits.

When the rest of the “rectoplasm” is identified as semen that Trump lets slip he also ate, Bondi swiftly indicts the investigators on his command.

In real life, Bondi has been on a tirade of indicting Trump’s political foes, including former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Most recently, she suspended two federal prosecutors after they described the January 6 Capitol attack as a mob-fueled “riot.”

The South Park episode ends with Bondi indicting Kyle Schwartz, Kyle’s cousin, who was helping the South Park stars with a cryptocurrency rug pull scheme.

Schwartz sought Donald Trump Jr.’s help but fearfully admitted during a seance to contact Melania Trump that cryptocurrency is a “giant money laundering scheme” that they’ve all been using to get “filthy rich.”

The Financial Times calculated that two tokens from the Eric and Don Jr.-co-founded crypto platform, World Liberty Financial, and the meme coins, $TRUMP and $MELANIA, have all raked in over $1 billion for the Trumps in the past year.